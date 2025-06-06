Self-care 'queen' shares brilliant way to reuse empty prescription bottles: 'That's a genius idea'

Like many beauty tools, plastic hair curlers have a relatively short lifespan. It can be as short as a year, depending on the care, heat exposure, and water damage.

For beauty enthusiasts trying to remove plastic products from their routine, replacing beauty curlers can be a difficult task. Luckily, one TikToker shared a hack to repurpose household plastic into curlers.

The scoop

Faye (@selfcare.fairy.godmother), a TikToker and self-proclaimed "Self-Care Queen," shared a hack where she used pill bottles in place of plastic beauty curlers.

"You don't have to hurt the planet to get beautiful curls! Just reuse pill bottles. This is one of the many ways I have found to reuse mine," she wrote in the caption. "Imagine if everyone who used curlers used old pill bottles instead? The plastic and energy that would be saved!"

In the video, she shows herself wrapping the hair of a colorful wig around the pill bottles. She fastened the hair to the bottles with bobby pins, but you can also use traditional curler clips.

How it's helping

The average cost of a set of plastic hair curlers is around $10, but the cheaper the price, the shorter the lifespan.

By repurposing the plastic you already have around the house, like prescription bottles that are made with heavy-duty plastic, you are not only extending the lifespan of plastic bottles already in your house, but they are also likely to last you longer than the flimsy hair curlers from big retailers.

If you find that the pill bottles work just as well, you can easily add your old plastic curlers to your decluttering pile. Knowing how to recycle is key to decluttering, as it can prevent adding items to our landfills and excess litter from ending up in our oceans.

Every time you reduce your plastic use and recycle properly, you make a difference, as only 9% of the world's new plastic is recycled every year.

What everyone's saying

"That's a genius idea," one commenter responded.

"Epic," another TikToker shared.

