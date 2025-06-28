Scientists issue warning over new factor that can increase pneumonia risk: 'May occur through daily behaviors'

A new study found a relationship between microplastics exposure and increased risk of one serious type of lung infection.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed microplastics in samples of mucus and liquid from the lower respiratory tracts of 50 patients suffering from community-acquired pneumonia, a serious lung infection that is contracted outside of a health care setting and has high morbidity and mortality rates. They evaluated patients with both severe community-acquired pneumonia and non-severe community-acquired pneumonia to see how the inhalation of microplastics might trigger the condition.

They found that the higher the concentrations of microplastics in these samples, the higher risk of suffering from SCAP. Microplastic concentrations were significantly associated with multiple respiratory microbiota and inflammatory factors in the lung fluid samples.

The researchers also discovered that participants who performed frequent housework or were more sedentary were more likely to suffer high exposure to microplastics.

"Inhalation exposure to [microplastics] in adults may occur through daily behaviors," the researchers stated. "We found that participants who frequently engaged in housework or spent more than one hour on it exhibited a higher ratio of high exposure to [certain types of microplastics] compared to those who rarely or never performed housework."

Why is this study important?

This study adds to the growing body of research about the health effects of microplastics, small plastic particles that are found in air, food, soil, and water. Because microplastics have infiltrated the environment, they have also been discovered throughout the human body, including in brains, blood, and reproductive organs.

Though the science continues to evolve, researchers have already tied microplastic exposure to severe health consequences including cancer, dementia, chronic kidney disease, and impaired blood flow in the brain. This particular research also highlights the connection between microplastic exposure and housework; previous studies have revealed that cleaning products contain significant amounts of these tiny plastic fragments.

What's being done about microplastics?

Scientists have made encouraging breakthroughs when it comes to cleaning up microplastics from the environment. For instance, one group of researchers found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste. And another group of scientists found that it's possible to remove microplastics from water using egg whites.

Meanwhile, it's important to attack microplastics at their source by reducing the amount of plastic we use. You can help by eliminating single-use plastics that you rely on: Go for reusable bags and water bottles, bar shampoo, and metal razors.

