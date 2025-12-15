Experts sound alarm about mysterious clouds appearing in rivers, oceans: 'The molecules released ... are very different'

"They … create an invisible chemical plume that changes as they weather."

It's not news that microplastics — particles that are 5 millimeters in size or smaller — are everywhere, but a recent study in the journal New Contaminants identified another concerning aspect of this pervasive form of pollution.

What's happening?

After microplastics were formally identified in 2004, subsequent research determined that these particles were pervasive in the environment.

Separate research has found microplastics in wildlife and humans, and studies have since examined how they migrate, routes known as "microplastic pathways."

For this study, the authors sought information about how these particles, which move through air, water, and soil, break down and what they release as they decompose over decades.

According to SciTechDaily, researchers examined four commonly used types of plastic, comparing the chemicals they released into aquatic habitats with those released by "natural organic matter" in the same settings.

Jiunian Guan of Northeast Normal University was the study's lead author, and he explained that as microplastics break down in the sun, it triggers the release of synthetic chemicals.





"Microplastics do not just pollute aquatic environments as visible particles. They also create an invisible chemical plume that changes as they weather," Guan began.

"Our study shows that sunlight is the primary driver of this process, and that the molecules released from plastics are very different from those produced naturally in rivers and soils."

Why is this concerning?

Microplastics truly are "everywhere," and even the most diligent avoidance of plastic products cannot change the fact that they're environmentally pervasive.

Humans and wildlife ingest or inhale microplastics in their day-to-day lives, and research has routinely found these contaminants in blood samples and "lodged" organ tissue.

Studies have linked microplastics with an array of adverse health impacts — including heart attacks, cancer, and reproductive issues — but this research underscored secondary pollutants in the chemicals they release as they break down.

In addition to being environmentally and biologically pervasive, microplastics remain an emerging concern because research is only beginning to scratch the surface of their influence on our environment and bodily systems.

Their pervasiveness in water is well-documented, and this research showed that microplastics aren't merely present there: they're actively shedding a trail of potentially harmful chemicals.

What's being done about it?

As is often the case, the study's authors emphasized the need for further research into the chemical breadcrumbs microplastics leave as they travel through waterways.

"As global plastic production continues to rise, these dissolved compounds may have growing environmental significance," co-author Shiting Liu said of the study's findings.

Although avoiding microplastics entirely is difficult, replacing everyday items with non-plastic alternatives and using less plastic are two ways to reduce your direct exposure.

