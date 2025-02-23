Scientists uncover shocking culprit behind disturbing brain dysfunctions: 'Like a car crash'

Some of these blockages persisted for up to four weeks.

Microplastics block blood flow in the brains of mice, resulting in loss of coordination and slower movements, a new study found.

What's happening?

Yale Environment 360 reported on the paper, explaining that the scientists fed the mice tiny bits of fluorescent polystyrene, which is commonly used in packaging. Using a specialized microscope and a tiny window installed in the mice's skulls, they watched the plastic particles pile up in blood vessels, blocking blood flow.

Haipeng Huang, one of the study's authors, described this blockage as being "like a car crash in the blood vessels," according to EcoWatch. The publication noted that sometimes these blockages cleared on their own, but some persisted for up to four weeks. In both cases, the blockages resulted in a loss of coordination and slower movements in the mice compared to a group of control mice.

Why is this study important?

Yale E360 said it's unclear as to whether these tiny plastics could cause similar blockages in humans.

However, "the potential long-term effects of [microplastics] on neurological disorders such as depression and cardiovascular health are concerning," the authors stated, per EcoWatch. "Increased investment in this area of research is urgent and essential to fully comprehend the health risks posed by [microplastics] in human blood."

Scientists have already discovered an array of potential health impacts of microplastics, though many of the studies thus far have focused on mice. For instance, one rodent study found a link to the development of liver fibrosis and an increase in liver inflammation as well as liver lipid deposition. Excessive lipid accumulation puts the liver at risk of diseases such as cirrhosis and steatosis (fatty liver disease). Another study on pigs suggested that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion. Yet another paper found a link between microplastics and chronic kidney disease in mice.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are a result of larger plastics that break down over time, so in order to reduce our exposure to microplastics, we must also reduce our dependence on plastic.

To help, countries such as England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals, and India banned a selection of single-use plastics in 2022. Plus, alternatives to plastic are becoming more popular — these include materials made of seaweed and recycled fungus.

You can help by avoiding single-use plastics as much as possible. For instance, carry a reusable water bottle, invest in a reusable shopping bag, and bring your own to-go containers when you eat out.

