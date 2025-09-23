Scientists call for global response to widespread health hazard: 'Alarming'

"We need better data, better models, and global coordination."

Following new research that uncovered worrying gaps in the scholarship on the impact of a common atmospheric pollutant, scientists are calling for a comprehensive global response.

What's happening?

Phys reports that a new study into how micro and nanoplastics enter the air has revealed the inadequacy of the current level of understanding and monitoring. Among the biggest concerns is the fundamental question of the precise scale of the problem.

Scientists have no clear understanding of the extent of airborne plastic pollution, with estimates ranging from 800 metric tons to 9 million metric tons. Moreover, there's little real understanding of whether the primary contributing factor comes from land or sea.

The study's lead author, Zhonhua Zheng, said: "The scale of uncertainty around how much plastic is entering our atmosphere is alarming. Plastic pollution can have serious consequences for human health and ecosystems… we need to better understand how these particles behave in the atmosphere… we need better data, better models, and global coordination."

Why are microplastics in the air so concerning?

Microplastics are ubiquitous; they've been detected in the remotest regions of the world, in common beverages, and in our bodies. There's simply no escaping them. Their presence is linked to a host of health issues, but the exact impact of microplastics on the environment and our health is a field of study that's still in its infancy.

The first step to solving a problem is correctly understanding it, and the study's findings show that's still a ways off.

What's being done about the lack of knowledge?

The paper's conclusion calls for establishing global standards for further study:

"It is essential to establish a globally unified, standardised observation network, improve sampling protocols that ensure data comparability, and develop numerical models that accurately reflect MNP (micro/nanoplastics) properties and advanced transport dynamics."

In the meantime, regardless of what the global models reveal, it's essential to prevent as many microplastics from entering the environment as possible. There are several practical ways to reduce plastic consumption, from ditching single-use food containers to backing brands that don't use plastic packaging.

