Scientists discover concerning threat lurking in popular beverages — here's what you need to know

Scientists discovered microplastics in every single beverage tested from popular UK brands, with hot drinks containing the highest concentrations of these tiny plastic particles, per a recent article in News Medical.

The comprehensive study (published in Science of the Total Environment) analyzed 155 samples from 31 different drinks, revealing that consumers unknowingly ingest plastic fragments with every sip.

What's happening?

Researchers from the UK tested beverages ranging from coffee and tea to energy and soft drinks, finding microplastics in 100% of samples analyzed. Hot tea contained the highest levels at 60 microplastics per liter, while hot coffee averaged 43 microplastics per liter.

According to the article, the study also revealed that packaging materials directly influence microplastic levels — drinks in plastic bottles contained nearly double the microplastics compared to those in cartons. Heat appeared to accelerate plastic release, with the most expensive tea bags showing the highest contamination levels at 27 microplastics per cup.

Why is microplastic contamination important?

Microplastics entering the human body can physically block the digestive system, stimulate mucous membranes, and cause injury. Researchers have found microplastics throughout the human body, including in breast milk and in an infant's first stool.

Studies in cell cultures and animal models indicate that microplastics can cause oxidative damage, DNA damage, and changes in gene activity, which are known risks for cancer development. The particles can cause hormone disruption and metabolism, leading to reproductive disorders and developmental issues.

Research has also linked microplastics to poor health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease and low male fertility.

What's being done about microplastic contamination?

Scientists are working to develop plastic-eating microorganisms and exploring sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging materials. Some beverage companies are transitioning to glass containers and recyclable cartons to reduce plastic contamination.

People can further reduce their exposure by avoiding heating beverages in plastic containers to minimize microplastic release and using ceramic or glass mugs for hot drinks.

Supporting companies that prioritize sustainable packaging can help signal to the market and encourage widespread industry change toward cleaner alternatives that are better for the health of our planet and our communities.

