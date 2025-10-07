Man invents revolutionary device with chance to win Prince William's $1 million prize: 'Heroes of our time'

A British entrepreneur who set out to prevent microplastics from washing machine wastewater from going down the drain could now be recognized with a $1.35 million prize, according to The Times.

An avid scuba diver, Adam Root of Essex, England, decided about a decade ago that he would use his engineering know-how to find a way to prevent water pollution. The idea he arrived at, which in July became a consumer product available for purchase, was a small yet powerful filtration device that removes microplastic particles from washing machine wastewater, according to The Times.

Now, Root has been nominated for the prestigious Earthshot Prize, defined on its website as "a global challenge to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet." It is sponsored by the U.K.'s Prince William, and the Earthshot Prize winner would receive £1 million ($1.35 million).

"The people behind these projects are the heroes of our time, so let us back them," Prince William said, according to the BBC. "Because, if we do, we can make the world cleaner, safer and full of opportunity — not only for future generations, but for the lives we want to lead now."

For Root, being nominated came as a tremendous surprise, as well as an opportunity to reflect on how far his idea had come.

"It's just wild," Root said of his nomination, according to The Times. "You can't apply, you have to be nominated. In 2017 it was just me; now we've grown to 45 people having global impact across a number of regions and we've raised £15 million [$20.2 million]."

Regardless of whether he wins or not, Root's invention is poised to revolutionize the way the world filters the wastewater coming out of washing machines.

Unbeknownst to many people, every time someone does a load of laundry, it releases about 700,000 microplastic particles into the water, which is then drained into public sewer systems, according to The Times. This is because many modern clothes contain plastic-derived products, from polyester-based textiles to water-resistant coatings.

Once in the drainage system, these microplastics can pollute waterways and end up in the ocean. Root's innovative idea was to filter these microplastics out of the water before it goes down the drain.

"Microplastic is one of the most pervasive pollution sources on the planet," Root said, according to The Times. "People don't want microplastic in the water, they don't want it in their food and they don't want it in their bodies."

After years of development, Root partnered with Bosch, a major manufacturer, to sell his filtration system commercially. At a cost of about £200 ($270), the device sits atop a typical washing machine, filtering microplastics from wastewater before it goes down the drain.

Microplastic contamination has impacted every corner of the globe, from the deepest parts of the ocean to the top of Mount Everest to our own vital organs. Experts have warned that, while much research remains to be done, microplastics pose a significant risk to human health and the environment.

Root anticipates that one day manufacturers will incorporate similar filtration systems into the design of washing machines themselves, and that such microplastic removal could eventually be required by government regulators.

"The future of where we're going, this will not be a 'nice to have,' it's a case of when it's going to become law," Root predicted, according to The Times.

While not everyone can invent world-changing products, we all can take steps in our own lives to help reduce plastic waste. For example, by choosing plastic-free options for everyday products and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging, you can reduce plastic consumption and send a powerful message to companies that consumers prefer plastic-free alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.