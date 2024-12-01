Experts sound the alarm as record-breaking smog hospitalizes over 900 city residents: 'It's exhausting just to breathe'

Record high pollution in Pakistan's second-largest city has sent more than 900 residents to the hospital. Thick smog has blanketed Lahore, forcing officials to urge half the workforce to remain home, according to a report by The New York Times.

What's happening?

Students and workers have been forced to stay home as record-breaking pollution chokes Lahore, home to 13 million people in the Punjab province.

As toxic, eye-irritating smog engulfed Lahore, officials recorded the city's worst-ever air quality measure. In response to the severe pollution, the government shut primary schools, banned rickshaws, impounded polluting vehicles, and closed some barbecue restaurants.

Residents of Lahore have told the Times the "air feels thick, and it's exhausting just to breathe." The smog has been so pervasive that it's seeped into homes despite closed windows and doors.

"This is a critical situation," Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior minister in Punjab province, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Why is air quality important?

Poor air quality is detrimental to public health. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that air pollution is associated with a wide range of health complications, including heart attacks, asthma attacks, bronchitis, and premature death.

As a result of the worsening air pollution, Lahore had the worst air quality of any city in the world. The Times reported that at one point, the city's Air Quality Index surpassed 1,000. For context, anything above 301 on the index is categorized as a hazardous situation that has the potential to cause severe heart and lung complications. Furthermore, the EPA underscores that anything above 500 on the index is "off the charts," per the Times.

What's being done about air pollution in Lahore?

As the air quality continued to worsen, authorities expanded school closures and advised residents to wear masks when out in public spaces.

By impounding polluting vehicles and limiting outdoor barbeque restaurants, officials hope to reduce the amount of pollution plaguing the city.

