Tesla owner breaks down major savings with electric driving: 'I definitely recommend it'

A TikToker unwittingly interviewed a famous musician who touted the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.

Suleyman Dolaev (@suleymandolaev), who stops people on the street to talk about how much money they spend, had a short conversation a year ago with New York City R&B artist Jovian, who said he drives a Tesla Model 3. He's put 100,000 miles on the sedan in five years.

"I haven't seen much of an increase in my electricity bill," Jovian said in response to a question about whether the EV was saving him money. He added that he used to spend $150-200 on gas alone every month, noting that he now also gets to skip out on oil changes.

"I definitely recommend it," Jovian said. "I see a lot more people — like, there's one passing us right now — I see so many as of late."









If you make your next car an EV, you can expect to bank $1,500 per year, and a $7,500 tax credit is available for U.S. buyers. Some states hand out equally enticing incentives, too. This can more than offset the slightly higher sticker prices and insurance costs of EVs compared to vehicles with internal combustion engines.

A number of commenters pointed out that EV batteries are extremely expensive and create such a burden that it makes owning an EV impractical. But just like engines, batteries are designed to last a long time — well over a decade. Automakers also offer warranties of at least eight years or 100,000 miles, Car and Driver reported.

Don't be fooled by other myths about EV batteries, either. While mining metals from the earth is intensive, for example, it's not comparable to the environmental harm caused by the extraction of dirty fuels.

EVs also are a boon to our health and the planet when compared to gas-powered vehicles, which release toxic pollution that causes respiratory, heart, and other health problems as well as contribute to the heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that are wreaking havoc on wildlife and the weather.

"Electrical vehicles are def the move," one commenter said.

