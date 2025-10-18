Homeowner reveals what everyone should know before installing 'game-changer' solar panels: 'I haven't seen a significant drop in my electricity bill'

"This is exactly what I expected when I had mine installed."

A homeowner recently took to Reddit to explain why switching to solar still resulted in big savings despite not making a huge dent in their electric bill.

Writing in the r/solar subreddit, the original poster shared that, after installing solar panels, their electric bill dropped from 130 euros (about $150) to 100 euros ($117) per month.

"Recently, I switched to solar panels at my home, and while the experience has been amazing, I haven't seen a significant drop in my electricity bill," they said.

However, that didn't tell the whole story.

"Switching to solar allowed me to adopt heat pump units for heating and cooling, saving me 2,000 euros [$2,340] a year on heating costs," the OP said. "It also made it possible to cool my home more efficiently in summer."

"On top of that, we recently bought an electric car – meaning no more money on gas," the Redditor continued. "These savings alone make solar a game-changer."

Redditors flocked to the comments to share their thoughts.

"Solar doesn't look like it lowered your bill because you started using a lot more power and increased your bill," said one Redditor. "But it absolutely did lower your bill from the increased usage back to your old usage numbers."

"This is exactly what I expected when I had mine installed, and are the results I achieved," wrote another commenter. "Great post for people to understand being able to self generate is more than a lower electric bill!"

As the OP showed, to understand the true financial benefits of switching to solar requires one to look deeper than just the cost of their electric bill.

"Wait," summarized one commenter. "So you saved money on your electricity bill and increased your electricity usage."

