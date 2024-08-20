New study shows easy diet shift can have major impacts on stress and anxiety: 'Who wouldn't want to give it a go?'

The diet incorporates more plant-based foods and reduces the intake of red and processed meats.

Feeling stressed? The secret to a calmer mind might be as simple — and delicious — as a Mediterranean meal.

New research from the University of South Australia, reported by Medical Xpress, reveals that adopting a Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety. The study, published in Nutrients and shared by MDPI, highlights the diet's positive impact on mental well-being, particularly among older adults.

The Mediterranean diet is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and olive oil and has long been celebrated for its health benefits. Studies show that these plant-based diets can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, improve kidney and liver function, and even increase life expectancy.

The recent study, which involved 294 older Australians, found that eating the Mediterranean diet reduced the severity of stress and anxiety, regardless of factors like age, gender, sleep, or BMI.

This finding offers a natural, accessible way to improve mental health.

"It's a big tick for the Mediterranean diet — through a relatively easy lifestyle change, people can markedly improve their stress and anxiety levels — who wouldn't want to give it a go?" says Dr. Evangeline Mantzioris, the study's lead researcher.

The diet incorporates more plant-based foods and reduces the intake of red and processed meats. It promotes personal health and has a positive impact on the environment by reducing carbon pollution.

Meat diets can significantly impact the environment because raising animals for meat requires resources like water, land, and feed and generates pollution. Livestock farming contributes to deforestation, which can disrupt ecosystems and reduce biodiversity. Meanwhile, the methane produced by animals like cows is a potent greenhouse gas.

One of the easiest ways to begin the plant switch is by incorporating more vegetables and less meat into your meals. A "plant-forward" diet focused on eating more beans, vegetables, and whole grains, can be a great starting point.

