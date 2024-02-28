Researchers find concerning materials inside Mardi Gras beads: ‘Do not allow children or adults to put them in their mouths’

The research proves that Mardi Gras beads present a risk to health in addition to being a significant problem in terms of waste.

Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans are famed for their color and vibrancy, but the use of plastic beads that adorn festival-goers has come under the microscope.

What’s happening?

The Ecology Center investigated the materials used to make Mardi Gras beads and made some truly shocking discoveries.

The organization collected and tested 56 beaded necklaces from Mardi Gras celebrations, finding bits of electronic waste and toxic chemicals in their makeup.

As The Ecology Center observed, while most e-waste typically gets shipped overseas, it often comes back in the form of single-use plastic products like Mardi Gras beads.

Of the 56 necklaces, 70% of tested samples contained bromine, a toxic chemical used in fire retardants that has been linked to respiratory problems, central nervous system issues, and skin loss.

Meanwhile, 64% contained antimony, and most contained chlorine, which are also both used in fire retardants that are known endocrine disruptors — some of which have been linked to cancer.

Neurotoxin lead was also discovered, with 33% of beads having levels higher than 100 parts per million, which is the highest level allowed in the production of children’s toys.

Why is this concerning?

The research proves that Mardi Gras beads present a risk to health in addition to being a significant problem in terms of waste.

As The Ecology Center noted, 46 tons of beads were removed from storm drains in the space of five blocks in New Orleans following 2018 celebrations. These will make storm drains far less effective at reducing the risk of flooding in heavy storms, which are lasting longer and becoming more intense as a result of human-caused global heating.

What should be done about Mardi Gras beads?

“If you have Mardi Gras beads, do not allow children or adults to put them in their mouths and always wash hands after handling the beads,” The Ecology Center said.

But alternatives to polluting beads, and beads made from polluting materials, should be sought to keep the celebrations responsible.

Atlas Handmade Beads, for example, makes beads made from recycled magazines, and profits go towards handicraft makers in Uganda.

Elsewhere, scientists at Louisiana State University have been using algae as an alternative to plastic beads, while items that aren’t beads are being thrown to revelers more frequently, too. Small bags containing rice mix and coffee, for example, bring back a long-forgotten tradition of throwing food instead of beads.

When it comes to e-waste, though, it’s important to recycle old electronics when possible — and that’s not just to stop them coming back as Mardi Gras beads.

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, the United States generates 6.9 million tons of e-waste annually, with this expected to rise to 81.6 million tons a year by 2030.

Much of the waste will go to landfills, where it will contribute to the production of planet-warming gas methane. Discarded electronic items also likely contain toxic chemicals, which can potentially cause harm to both humans and animals, and the plastic housing for many tech items is likely non-degradable.

