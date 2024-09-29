New study shows concerning impacts of air pollution on male fertility — here's what the findings could mean

The pollution we experience on a day-to-day basis not only affects us, but also our future generations.

A new study shows how different types of pollution are affecting infertility in men and women.

What's happening?

In a recent study published in the BMJ and reported on by the Guardian, both air pollution and noise pollution are causing infertility. Interestingly, the study noted that air pollution was more associated with men's infertility while noise pollution was more associated with women's.

The study contained historical data of both men and women aged 30 to 45 who lived in Denmark from the years 2000 to 2017. The researchers were able to match the records of infertility diagnoses with the measure of PM2.5, a form of air pollution, at each participant's address. They found that areas where the PM2.5 measure was 2.9 micrograms per cubic meter or higher for five years were associated with an infertility rate increase of 24% in men.

In women, the PM2.5 measure did not show any relationship to infertility. However, the researchers did find a link through noise pollution. Areas where the noise pollution was 10.2 decibels or higher than average for five years were associated with a 14% increase in infertility in women. Meanwhile, noise pollution only had a small association with men ages 37 to 45, but not 30 to 37, as the Guardian detailed.

Why is noise and air pollution important?

This study highlights that the pollution we experience on a day-to-day basis not only affects us, but also our future generations.

In the U.K., one in seven couples face infertility, according to the Guardian. Additionally, as lifestyles change, birth rates are declining in Western societies and people are having children at later ages in life. By understanding how air and noise pollution factor into these other changes, the researchers are eager to improve reproductive health.

Additionally, pollution can have immediate impacts outside of fertility.

They can also impact the human health of adults. For example, exposure to air pollution from traffic can stunt children's brain development, leading to reduced attention capacities and potentially long-term cognitive issues. Noise pollution, primarily from cars in urban areas, also can cause hearing loss, sleep disorders, mental health problems, and cardiovascular disease.

What's being done about noise and air pollution?

There are several initiatives and breakthroughs happening to tackle both air and noise pollution. For instance, Stockholm is making significant strides by planning to ban diesel and petrol cars from entering the city center by 2025. This move aims to eliminate harmful exhaust gases, improve air quality, and reduce noise pollution.

Other cities are making their urban areas more walkable and less dependent on cars. This not only makes cities quieter but also encourages more sustainable forms of transportation like walking and cycling. Additionally, efforts are being made to create more green spaces, which can help absorb noise and provide a more peaceful environment.

All these initiatives are a great way to improve not only our health, but also to protect our future generations.

