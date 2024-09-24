Architects build revolutionary home using hemp-based concrete: 'Provides a distinctive, earthy look that complements the natural, organic feel'

"It also offers superior insulation that enhances the heating and cooling efficiency of the house."

An Australian architecture firm has built a revolutionary new house using an unexpected material in its construction.

State of Kin has completed the construction of Proclamation House in Subiaco, Australia, using a hemp render in the concrete of the structure, according to Dezeen.

The firm says that the unique design of the house "exaggerates local cottages' traditional features and proportions to create a modern home, sensitive to its context."

Organized around a central courtyard and pool, the design incorporates light wells and large, glazed glass doors to flood the rooms with natural light. The central courtyard and doors allow for natural ventilation, heating, and cooling. But the star of the show is the unique, hemp-rendered concrete.

"The hemp render provides a distinctive, earthy look that complements the natural, organic feel we aimed for, seamlessly integrating with the home's surrounding environment," State of Kin told Dezeen. "It also offers superior insulation that enhances the heating and cooling efficiency of the house, thereby reducing reliance on artificial systems, and also, it provides significant acoustic benefits, absorbing sound and reducing noise levels."

According to Hempitecture, hempcrete is made using hemp, lime, and water. The company that created it stated that the concrete is breathable, as the pores in the hemp help to regulate temperature and insulate, keeping the house cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

On top of that, the curing process for hempcrete draws in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a rate of around 1.5 pounds per pound of concrete cured, Hempitecture revealed. This means that on top of the sustainability benefits of using a renewable resource like hemp — rather than the traditional uses of sand or finely ground stone — rendered hemp concrete reduces a building's carbon footprint.

Net-zero houses like these, which minimize the owners' utility bills and reduce pollution, are becoming increasingly common. An architect in Westport, Maine, recently completed his own, using solar panels for power and massive windows to regulate temperature.

Also, a Maryland man has designed a home to run on its own microgrid for net-zero energy usage. Even mobile home parks are trying to transition to net-zero energy usage and carbon output.

As we continue the fight against planet-heating gases, it's clear that these sorts of unique building techniques are going to become increasingly popular.

