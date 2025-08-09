New EV owner sparks envy with photos of new ride: 'This car gets as much attention as a Lamborghini'

One proud electric vehicle owner shared photos and detailed specifications of his brand-new car in a post on the subreddit "r/electricvehicles."

They identified the vehicle as the Indian-made Mahindra XEV 9E, an electric SUV with a top speed of 125 mph (202 km/h). In addition to its default driving mode, they shared, it boasts five other driving modes: range mode, everyday mode, race mode, power-saving mode, and snow mode.

The interior is outfitted to the nines as well, with three screens, adjustable colored ambient lighting, a moonroof, cooled seats, plenty of wireless charging capabilities, and more.

"That looks super cool," one commenter enthused.

"I'm happy for you and I envy you," another person joked. "I have an Ioniq but I did search for Mahindra in USA."

It's an exciting development for India, whose EV sales have been growing, albeit slowly. According to the International Energy Agency's 2024 report, China, Europe, and the U.S. still hold the lead in overall EV sales. But the rollout of a sleek, appealing, functional car like the Mahindra could be a game-changer in India.

"I didn't know India had game like that," one person said.

Others pointed out how affordable the vehicle is. "All that for 30lakhs [38k USD]?" one person asked. "That would be a steal at that price in the US."

For those who upgrade to an EV, cost savings are often part of the equation. Many electric vehicles actually cost more upfront than their traditional gas-powered counterparts, although more affordable models are constantly in development and tax incentives have been widely available for those who switch to electric.

But the real savings come after the purchase is made. Since fully electric vehicles don't have engines, they require significantly less maintenance, repairs, and fuel compared to cars with combustion engines. The cost of charging can be even lower for car owners who have home solar panels; with practically free energy for charging, the cost of ownership is about as low as it could possibly be. (If you want to compare quotes from vetted solar panel installers, the free, trusted tools at EnergySage are an excellent place to start.)

Additionally, many drivers opt to switch to an EV for its environmental impact. Considering that diesel-powered cars emit nearly twice as much pollution as an EV during their lifetimes — one MIT study estimated 350 grams of carbon air pollution versus 200 each year — going electric is seen as one of the most effective ways to slash your personal carbon footprint.

And, in the case of this driver, it's also a great way to turn heads: "This car gets as much attention as a Lamborghini," the Mahindra owner said.

