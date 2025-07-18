Nissan unveils game-changing update to one of the most affordable electric vehicles on market: 'Super efficient'

"If the price is right, that will be super successful."

Nissan is giving one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market an upgrade, and it could make EV ownership much easier for drivers in extreme climates.

EV Mechanica reported that, later this year, the iconic Nissan Leaf will roll out with a liquid-cooled battery system for the first time in its 15-year history. Unlike its earlier models, which relied on passive air cooling, the new Leaf's design will actively regulate battery temperature using a liquid system, keeping things running smoothly whether it's freezing cold or sweltering outside.

Extreme temperatures can slow charging speeds, reduce range, and wear down battery health over time — a frustrating issue for drivers in many parts of the world. By maintaining the battery's temperature within a comfortable zone, the new cooling system helps extend the car's driving range (Nissan claims up to 311 miles on a single charge), improves longevity, and protects against common weather-related issues such as sluggish acceleration and energy loss.

Making EVs more functional and reliable in all climates helps make gas-free driving more accessible to more people, which in turn reduces heat-trapping pollution from gasoline-powered cars. That translates to a cleaner future for us all, since tailpipe pollution is seriously harmful to public health.

Plus, in cold climates where internal combustion vehicles typically perform better, upgrades like this could give EVs the edge they need. Considering the Nissan Leaf's lower price point, this makes it more accessible for people considering making their next car an EV.

Although it's no longer the compact hatchback early adopters fell in love with (the new Leaf is now a front-wheel drive crossover), it may be Nissan's most driver-friendly EV yet — and a sign of where affordable EVs are headed.

Reactions online to the upgrades were overall positive. In the r/Nissan subreddit, one commenter said, "Gorgeous. If the price is right, that will be super successful." Another added, "It's liquid cooled and super efficient." A third shared, "My 2016 Leaf is paid off, and the battery is still at full health... but now, for the first time, I'm considering trading it in... maybe…"

