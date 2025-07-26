Satisfied homeowner shares staggering savings one year after installing solar panels: 'My electricity bills have been negative'

One year after installing solar panels, a Redditor reported that they are getting a credit instead of an electric bill every month, and they are quite satisfied with the investment.

"My electricity bills have been negative," they said in the original post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster cited some impressive numbers and comparisons, reporting that in 15 months, the 18 panels had generated 15 MWh. They said it was enough energy to "drive an average electric car twice around the equator," "power two 50W light bulbs for 15 years," or "move a 100 passenger electric train for 3000 miles." They also stated that to generate the same amount of energy, it would have taken "7 tons of coal or 1500 liters of crude oil."

Regardless of whether the original poster's numbers are exactly accurate, the overall result is impressive.

Installing solar panels offers a range of benefits for both the homeowner and the environment. Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and reduce pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

There are currently additional cost savings for owning solar panels as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers federal tax credits that can lower the initial investment of solar panel installation by up to 30%, depending on the location of the home.

It is better to act sooner rather than later, as Congress has eliminated the solar tax credit. Solar panel installation must be completed by the end of 2025 in order to be eligible.

Redditors commented on the OP's post, sharing their own experiences with solar energy and complimenting the homeowner on their efforts.

One commenter said, "Nice, Future generations will appreciate the effort."

