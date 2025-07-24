Home tech expert reveals how much money they made one month after installing solar panels: 'My bill was … cut in half'

"I am able to view what are my higher performing panels and my lower performing panels."

Going solar is one of the most effective ways homeowners can cut long-term energy costs — this homeowner saw their energy bill slashed in half after installation.

Steve's story isn't an outlier. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can potentially bring your cost of energy down to or near $0. It also helps lower greenhouse gas pollution by shifting away from reliance on dirty energy, making it a practical step to fight climate change.

Studies show that average bill reductions of up to 50% are common after installation, and using solar power means no planet-warming CO₂ pollution is produced as your panels generate electricity.

In this video, Steve walked through his solar panel experience in November 2022, the first full month his solar system was operational. He was on a net billing plan, where surplus electricity is credited back at about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour, not a full dollar-for-dollar rate. That month, his home produced 1.2 megawatt-hours of solar energy, worth over $100 in production. That, minus his energy consumption, cut his utility bill in half.

What's more, Steve's panels each have their own inverter, which monitors output per panel. "I am able to view what are my higher-performing panels and my lower-performing panels," Steve said. With that information, he identified one panel shaded by his chimney that performed less well that month (though he expects better summer results).

Overall, he concluded: "So far, yes," solar was worth it, and "my bill was, in theory, just cut in half."

If you're curious about going solar, tools like EnergySage's free platform let you explore solar options effortlessly. You can input your address and get quick, customized solar installation estimates — with access to multiple installer quotes — so you can compare and select the solar panel that's perfect for your specific region and home type.

EnergySage is a major resource that tells you now how many panels fit your roof, how much energy they'll produce, and what incentives you might qualify for — so there's no guessing, and financial planning is a piece of cake.

On the topic of incentives, homeowners should be aware that solar tax incentives may not last much longer. Congress is considering ending the 30% Investment Tax Credit by the end of 2025, meaning homeowners would need to finish installations before then to qualify. There's never a bad time to install solar panels, but taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

According to EnergySage data, the average person can receive nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. These are massively helpful in offsetting upfront costs, making solar more accessible than ever. Check out EnergySage's mapping tool to get more information about solar in your state.

