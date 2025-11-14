Researchers make major breakthrough that could unlock low-cost energy: 'A method that overcomes the limitations'

New research into magnets may well improve vital technologies in the sustainability field.

Wind turbines and electric vehicle motors both rely on powerful magnets, but the effectiveness of permanent magnets decreases as their temperature rises.

To overcome this, manufacturers have had to add expensive rare-earth metals like terbium and dysprosium to the outer layer of magnets.

Thanks to new research, Korean scientists have developed a more effective solution.

As TechXplore shared, a team from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology has been able to infuse these rare-earth metals throughout the magnet rather than simply applying them to the surface.

This improved the performance of magnets, opening new opportunities for miniaturization, weight reduction, and energy efficiency.

Both wind power and electric vehicles are important technologies for a greener and more affordable future. Both reduce the need for dirty fuels, which are becoming more and more expensive.

Burning gasoline, natural gas, coal, and oil produces heat-trapping pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. This includes droughts, floods, and heat waves, which in turn incur housing, ecological, and agricultural costs.

Improving the performance of electrified systems of all kinds can hasten their adoption and increase the quality of life for those who rely on them.

Recycling possibilities are also broadening, as studies have found ways to extract magnets from electric vehicle batteries, while rare earth metals can be recovered from magnets.

Korean researchers were keen to see their new magnet manufacturing techniques put into practice.

"This study presents a method that overcomes the limitations of the conventional grain boundary diffusion technology, enabling uniform performance throughout the magnet," said principal researcher Donghwan Kim, per TechXplore.

"It will make a significant contribution to the development of high-performance permanent magnets required in eco-friendly energy industries such as electric vehicles and wind power generation."

