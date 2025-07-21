"We will continue to lead the market by utilizing our technological competitiveness."

Companies around the world are making major technological leaps forward to tackle some of our most pressing environmental problems. And collaboration between these companies is leading to even better results.

According to BusinessKorea, two Korean companies, S-OIL and Bumhan Unisolution, recently signed a pact to work together to further develop energy storage systems (ESS) and electric vehicle battery pack systems using immersion cooling technology.

Immersion cooling technology is thought of as a next-generation solution to electric vehicle batteries. It helps reduce energy consumption and the risk of fire. Bumhan Unisolution introduced electric vehicle battery packs using cooling oil from S-OIL.

With emerging technology like this, electric vehicles continue to gain in popularity. Some estimates suggest they will account for 50% of all car sales by the year 2030.

And this is only the latest innovation. Researchers from the University of Maryland introduced solid-state batteries that significantly reduce fire risk. And a British tech firm is recycling old electric vehicle batteries to produce new ones, significantly lessening waste.

It might be the best time ever to consider switching to an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles ultimately save you money because they don't require expensive gas or costly maintenance. And because they don't release harmful pollution into the air, they are better for the environment.

One great way to maximize the benefits of an electric vehicle is to install solar panels to charge them. This limits pollution even more as solar power does not require the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

And it is now easier than ever for consumers to install solar panels thanks to an innovative company called EnergySage. The company has a free online tool that offers quotes from vetted contractors, helping you make the best decision for your home. Customers have saved up to $10,000 using the tool.

Leaders from S-OIL and Bumhan Unisolution were excited about the potential their partnership opened. According to BusinessKorea, one S-OIL official said: "The collaboration with Bumhan Unisolution demonstrates the expandability of immersion cooling technology. We will strengthen our competitiveness in thermal management solution areas, including data centers, ESS, and EV batteries in the future."

A Bumhan Unisolution official added: "The development of this immersion-cooled ESS is a case of commercializing next-generation technology that can ensure high safety and efficiency. We will continue to lead the market by utilizing our technological competitiveness."

