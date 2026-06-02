As tick bites hit a 10-year spring high, HHS launches multi-million-dollar push against Lyme disease

"Millions of Americans battling Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses have spent years searching for answers, treatment, and support."

Tick bites are rising across the United States, and federal health officials are launching a major new effort to slow the spread of Lyme disease and other related illnesses.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a slate of programs aimed at preventing tick-borne diseases before they spread, while helping patients get diagnosed and treated more quickly.

What's happening?

At a May 29 press conference in New Hampshire, HHS unveiled what it called one of its most "ambitious federal efforts ever" to combat Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

"Millions of Americans battling Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses have spent years searching for answers, treatment, and support," said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The new package includes a multimillion-dollar tick-control pilot program, up to $2.5 million in innovation challenge prizes, NIH-backed research, and a public-private effort to connect patients with experienced Lyme care providers, HHS said.

HHS also said it is still aiming to cut Lyme disease cases by 25% by 2035, compared with 2022 levels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The announcement comes as springtime emergency room visits for tick bites have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, HHS said. More than 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, making it one of the nation's fastest-growing vector-borne health threats.

Officials also pointed to Alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-linked condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause serious allergic reactions to red meat and other mammalian products. CDC estimates suggest nearly 500,000 Americans are living with the condition.

Why is it important?

Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses can be difficult and costly to manage, especially when diagnosis is delayed.

As tick bites rise, the warmer months can bring greater exposure for families, hikers, gardeners, pet owners, and outdoor workers.

If research leads to tools that can help prevent Alpha-gal syndrome after tick bites, it could lessen the impact of a life-altering allergy tied to everyday food choices, shopping habits, and dining out.

What's next?

HHS said the pilot program, in collaboration with the CDC, will focus on reducing tick populations in wildlife before they can spread disease to humans. It will start with researchers at the New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases and build on community partnerships that include the Indian Health Service and the Wampanoag Tribe in Massachusetts.

HHS is also continuing to support research on a broad scale. NIH currently invests nearly $50 million each year in Lyme disease research and about $122 million annually in broader tick-borne disease work, HHS said, including prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

Three new LymeX challenges will offer up to $2.5 million for public awareness campaigns, treatment ideas, and AI-driven tools designed to help patients get answers more quickly.

HHS said hhs.gov/lyme will also allow patients to access a clinician locator tool from the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society. The tool is intended to help patients find experienced providers and educational resources.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.