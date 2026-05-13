The tick that can make meat deadly is spreading across the Northeast

This is the kind of health news that can be easy to overlook.

The lone star tick — a species tied to a potentially life-threatening meat allergy in humans — is spreading across the northeastern United States, raising new public health concerns as warmer conditions and growing deer populations help it move into new areas.

What's happening?

Health experts say lone star ticks are spreading into the Northeast after calling southern states like Arkansas, Kentucky, and Virginia home for more than a decade. According to WBUR, the species is now established in several northeastern states.

That matters because bites from these ticks can trigger alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that can cause allergic reactions to red meat, dairy, and other products made from mammals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In severe cases, those reactions can be dangerous or even fatal.

A teenager from Australia and a 47-year-old pilot from New Jersey are the only documented deaths from alpha-gal, but experts believe there are more undocumented cases.

One reason AGS can be especially difficult to diagnose is timing. As noted by WBUR, symptoms may appear only several hours later — often six to eight hours after eating meat — making the connection easy to miss.

Massachusetts has responded by making AGS a required reportable condition beginning in April, a move that could help health officials better track how often the illness is occurring and where cases are emerging, Cambridge public Health reported.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Why is this concerning?

The development is troubling because it turns a familiar outdoor hazard into a much broader health issue. A single tick bite can potentially change what a person is able to eat, affecting daily life, nutrition, and lifelong medical risk.

The spread also reflects a larger pattern in which disease-carrying pests are moving into places where they were once less common. Rising temperatures can help ticks survive in new regions, while larger deer populations give them more chances to spread.

For people across parts of the Northeast, where tick-related ER visits are at their highest since reporting began in 2017, that means time outdoors may now require a different level of caution. It also means doctors and health systems may need to take a closer look at unexplained allergic reactions, especially when patients report delayed symptoms after eating red meat or dairy.

This is the kind of health news that can be easy to overlook because the danger is indirect: The bite happens outside, but the symptoms may not show up until much later at home.

What's being done about Lone Star ticks?

Experts say prevention remains the best defense for now. People spending time outdoors in tick-prone areas can reduce their risk by covering up with long clothing, applying a DEET-based repellent, inspecting their body after time outside, and removing any ticks as soon as they find them.

If you develop unusual allergic symptoms after eating meat or dairy — especially if you have recently had a tick bite or spent time outdoors — experts say it is worth asking a doctor about AGS. Earlier recognition could help people avoid repeat reactions and better understand what is causing their symptoms.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.