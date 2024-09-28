New all-electric hydrofoiling boat boasts impressive range with revolutionary features: 'A truly unique on-water experience'

ENVGO is offering luxury boating enthusiasts a greener option for cruising on open waters with its all-electric NV1 hydrofoil craft.

As Electrek reported, the new venture secured funding from investors keen on reducing the environmental impact of the maritime industry through electrification. In addition, it will be able to address issues commonly associated with boating, including pollution, maintenance, and noise.

The NV1 is a sleek, carbon fiber machine with hydrofoil fins on the underside that allow the craft to virtually "fly" above the water, which reduces drag and increases efficiency. The reduction in surface contact with the water gives it a top speed of 50 miles per hour, and an average cruising speed of 25.

The company claims that it's "on a mission to empower boating enthusiasts and the watersports industry with high-performance, zero-emissions boats, offering an effortless, exhilarating, and sustainable experience on the water," as the report noted.

The 80 kilowatt-hour battery gives the boat a range of approximately 80 miles, which is plenty of time for you and five friends to enjoy the open water. When it's time to top it up, you won't have to wait too long, as it's compatible with up to level 3 rapid chargers.

If the local grid is supplied by clean solar and wind power, you can rest easy knowing that you're doing your part to reduce reliance on dirty fuels and support a more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As it stands now, international maritime transport accounts for around 3% of all planet-warming pollution, which includes recreational vessels, ocean-going container ships, and everything in between.

Increasingly, smaller boats are being fitted with more environmentally friendly power sources, including batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, but the larger ships are still primarily reliant on petroleum-based heavy fuel oil.

Luckily, more sustainable marine fuels are slowly getting a foothold in the industry. They offer a reduced carbon output and are made from feedstocks like waste oils, non-food energy crops, agricultural waste, and more.

This would help make an eco-friendly dent in the estimated 105 billion gallons of fuel used annually across the global maritime industry. Plus, that number is expected to double by 2030 as global trade increases.

The NV1 is slated to begin production in 2025, but people can reserve one of the $400,000 crafts now with a deposit. That's no small chunk of change, but if we want to get the world on a more sustainable path, it helps to start at the top of the financial food chain.

ENVGO seems confident they'll be able to meet the demands of the luxury market, as Electrek shared, while providing "a sustainable option without sacrificing exceptional performance, delivering a truly unique on-water experience."

It helps that the company is staffed with "seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in propulsion systems, hydrodynamics, flight control, and autonomy systems," who also believe in delivering innovative clean-tech solutions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.