Florida marina makes unprecedented fuel offering to boaters: 'Honored to be the first'

A Florida marina has taken a decisive step toward cleaning up the recreational boating sector, launching a pilot program to offer sustainable marine fuel.

On July 2, the National Marine Manufacturers Association announced that St. Andrews Marina in Panama City will offer partially renewable gasoline Purfuels to boaters.

The high-performance fuel, produced by Hyperfuels, is ethanol-free and biodegradable. According to the Houston-based manufacturer, its 93-octane biobutanol gas can reduce carbon pollution by as much as 30% compared to traditional gasoline.

"The city of Panama City is honored to be the first marina in the state of Florida offering a high-performance ethanol-free, sustainable marine fuel," city manager Jonathan Hayes stated in the media release. "We are excited to be on the cutting edge of the recreational boating industry's continued emission reduction efforts alongside our partners in the public and private sectors."

The announcement noted the United States is home to around 12 million recreational boaters, with Florida being the top boating state. It has more than 1 million registered boats, and the sector brings $31 billion to the Sunshine State's economy every year.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association acknowledged that multiple factors, like boat type, could mean we need a diverse approach to reduce pollution from recreational boating, but sustainable fuels are seen as a more "immediate" solution, potentially eliminating up to 90% of emissions.

However, ensuring sustainable fuel is readily available will require extensive coordination, and that's where multinational mobility manufacturer Suzuki Marine, another partner, will step in, working with local distributors, handling storage logistics, and gathering data to optimize the system.

"Unlike current fuel distribution systems … small quantities of fuel require rail or truck transportation and local storage at distribution sites," Jeff Wasil, the NMMA senior director of environmental, health, and safety compliance, said in the media release, highlighting how this can add anywhere from 25 cents to $1 to each gallon of fuel. One benefit of sustainable marine fuels, though, is that they have more stable storage.

The recreational boating industry isn't the only sector experimenting with alternative fuels. Promising advancements in clean ammonia, biofuels, and green hydrogen have garnered attention in industries like shipping and air travel.

This marina's milestone is yet another example of how scientific developments are helping to safeguard activities that benefit our economies and well-being while actively reducing their harmful impact on our environment.

"As an industry, we're continually looking at innovative solutions that enhance the boating experience for our country's nearly 100 million boaters who turn to the water for wellness, adventure, and connection to the outdoors," NMMA President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer said in the media release.

"Today is a major milestone in our collective industry efforts to make sustainable marine fuels available to boaters and begin to explore how working in partnership with government, we can bring new technologies to market that advance our commitment to the boating public."

