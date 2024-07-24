World's first hydrogen-hybrid research ship prepares to launch — here's how it works

The world's first hydrogen-hybrid research vessel is in the works and could lay the groundwork for the expanded use of hydrogen fuel in ships at sea.

Interesting Engineering reported that the preliminary design for the University of California San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography's first-of-its-kind research vessel was recently approved by the American Bureau of Shipping.

The proposed ship, the California Coastal Research Vessel, will run on hydrogen fuel cells for 75% of its missions, according to the school's publication, eliminating all planet-warming pollution when conducting research within California coastal waters.

When hydrogen is burned, it emits water vapor, as opposed to methane and other harmful pollutants that are released into the atmosphere when dirty energy sources are used for propulsion.

As for the other 25% of missions, for longer missions farther offshore, the CCRV will utilize extra power provided by clean-running diesel generators.

This project has been in the works for years. In 2018, Glosten, the naval architecture and engineering firm that designed the CCRV, and other organizations completed a feasibility study showing that a vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells could meet the necessary performance and environmental criteria.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Since then, the project has progressed to the point that Scripps and Glosten are searching for a contractor to complete the construction of the CCRV.

The CCRV is just another example of the ongoing investment in the move toward a cleaner future and the role hydrogen fuel will play.

A hydrogen-powered cargo ship is already in use in the Netherlands and Germany, a fleet of hydrogen-powered trains is being put to use in Italy, and the concept for a hydrogen-powered aircraft that could fly halfway around the world with no layover has been developed in the United Kingdom. Sure, that last one is just a concept for now, but can you imagine?

"Our goal is to produce a fully capable ocean-going research vessel that meets the needs of our scientists and students, and demonstrate that this can be done in a way that absolutely minimizes its impact on our environment," Bruce Applegate, an associate director at Scripps, said. "This will be a world-class oceanographic research vessel that aligns with our institutional values for protecting the planet."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.