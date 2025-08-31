Turnpike reveals plans for game-changing addition to service parking lots: 'Access to the latest, fastest technology'

"The expansion … reflects our growth and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Electric vehicle drivers may just have an easier time cruising down the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a recent upgrade added two brand-new charging stations.

According to a press release, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has partnered with Applegreen Electric to install a pair of charging stations at the North Somerset and South Somerset service plazas. Each site includes two high-speed chargers, bringing a total of four new charging ports along the Turnpike.

Each station will be able to charge two vehicles at once, with speeds of up to 400 kilowatts, allowing for a full charge in about 30 minutes. "The expansion of EV chargers along the Pennsylvania Turnpike reflects our growth and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

"Supporting electric vehicle adoption is a key part of our broader goal to reduce our carbon footprint, build a sustainable and restorative roadway, and support renewable energy and infrastructure development in Pennsylvania," added Compton.

Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce less harmful pollution. Outside of improving overall air quality, advancements in EV battery technology have improved their energy efficiency. This means that EVs can now travel further and more efficiently on a single charge.

Keith Jack, director of facilities operations for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, emphasized the many benefits of the EV-friendly move. "We are pleased to offer our EV customers convenient access to the latest, fastest technology — without leaving the PA Turnpike," Jack said in a statement.

As quite possibly the largest criticism of EV charging infrastructure, many drivers have noted the limited charging stations in certain communities and the poor reliability of preexisting stations. Not only can this decrease driver confidence in charging infrastructure, but it can also actively slow down the wider adoption of EVs across the country.

But with proactive initiatives like the installation of charging stations on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, we may be able to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and see a greater number of EVs on roadways throughout the country.

"This latest initiative provides the necessary infrastructure to support EV customers on our roadway, strengthens infrastructure resiliency and prepares us for the endless possibilities of the future," added Jack. By 2027, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will add 80 new universal EV stations across all 17 service plazas.

