Chinese scientists make startling breakthrough that could leave Tesla in rearview mirror: 'The kind of leap that could redefine EVs'

Battery news coming out of China involves astounding performance upgrades.

That's because Tianjin University has developed a lithium-metal pack that could quadruple electric vehicle range, according to Interesting Engineering. It would double the energy density, or amount of power stored per pound, of Tesla's premiere packs, and it would be four times that of Chinese automaker BYD's Blade cells if developed commercially.

It's a performance level suitable even for electric aircraft, all per IE.

Lithium-metal is an emerging battery type that uses lithium as an anode material instead of graphite. When a battery operates, ions move between the anode and cathode through a substance called an electrolyte. The chemistry of the project is being researched heavily in China, largely because of the operational boosts.

"The development of high-energy lithium-metal batteries is essential for advances in next-generation energy storage and electric vehicle technologies," the experts wrote in the study, published by Nature.

The prototype can handle high energy density while maintaining lifespan and safety, which has been a hurdle. The key was breaking the common solvation structure. "Normally, each lithium ion has a specific arrangement of solvent molecules around it, but, instead, they made this structure more non-localised, so the ion interacts more flexibly," IE stated.

Machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, helped with analysis. Adding fluorine improved thermal stability and safety. It also helped the prototype to test well at minus-76 degrees Fahrenheit without freezing, an impressive low-temperature milestone. On the other end of the thermometer, the pack passed several heat and damage tests without fail. It performed well after 90 cycles. But IE noted that it will need to last for thousands of cycles to be ready for EVs.

While the tech could greatly improve the cleaner rides, it's unlikely to be available in the United States any time soon. Tariffs and trade policies that have spanned presidencies bar most of the foreign tech as a way to protect American automakers from cheap import competition, NPR reported.

That being said, a breakthrough that quadruples EV range would be a substantial benchmark for a growing sector. BloombergNEF estimated that about 22 million EVs will be sold worldwide this year, a 25% increase from 2024.

Now is the time to buy one stateside to maximize the up to $7,500 in tax incentives that are being shelved early at the end of September. The cleaner rides also save motorists $1,500 a year in gas and service costs.

That's in addition to preventing thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually for each EV that replaces a gas-guzzling car. The tailpipe gases contain carcinogens and are linked to other serious health risks, all according to U.S. government data and other studies. Harvard University research published in 2021 even found that reducing exhaust prevented thousands of air pollution-related deaths.

The Tianjin prototype has been tested in drones so far, extending flights 2.8 times the typical trip. The team is confident that its ion-electrolyte relationship improvement will be a scalable difference-maker in the sector.

"If they can scale it, this is the kind of leap that could redefine EVs the way the jet engine redefined aviation," IE's Christopher McFadden wrote.

