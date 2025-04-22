Researchers unveil breakthrough technology that could slash vehicle charging times: 'Levels comparable to traditional refueling'

A team of researchers from China Agricultural University plans to greatly speed up electric vehicle charging with a fascinating liquid metal innovation they have tested with 3D computer modeling, according to a research report from AZoCleantech.

EVs can take hours to less than 20 minutes to charge, depending on the type of tech being used. Home-based chargers that use standard outlets take the longest. Direct-current fast-charging stations such as Tesla's Superchargers are among the most expedient.

The team in China intends to make power-ups as quick as refueling a standard car by unlocking the potential of ultra-high-current tech. The key is eliminating rising heat that becomes problematic as charge speeds increase. Equipment failures and even fires are a risk, according to AZo.

"Conventional cooling methods, which separately transmit current and heat, struggle to achieve both flexible maneuverability and high-efficiency cooling," the experts wrote in the study, published by Engineering. Typical systems use solid metal connectors, per the reports.

Their solution involves using a gallium-based liquid metal system that includes induction electromagnet-driven units, liquid metal flexible cables, liquid metal-enhanced heat dissipation components, and transition connection units. Elastic silicon tubes are filled with liquid metal providing for "independent coolant-circulating loops for improved heat dissipation," AZo added.

A rendering shows the setup, which looks like any other charger. The clutch separated liquid-metal cooling line is inside the flexible charge hose.

Most of the inner workings will go unnoticed by the average EV driver, who just wants to pull up, plug in, and get on with their travel plan ASAP.

The 3D modeling indicates the liquid-metal setup can make that a reality. The system effectively dissipated heat while sending high currents. The temperature was less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit at 1,000 amps. The goal is 3,000 amps and beyond, which has remained a "significant challenge," AZo reported.

"The study highlighted liquid metal's dual role as a coolant and current-carrying conductor, improving reliability while reducing fire hazards associated with copper conductors," AZo's Muhammad Osama wrote.

Faster charge speeds require both compatible batteries and capable stations. England's Nyobolt has developed a pack that can charge up to 80% in under five minutes. A team from India is working on a universal charger that can juice packs with a wide range of voltages quickly.

Osama nailed the onus behind all the innovations early in his article: reducing heat-trapping air pollution. It's increasing risks for severe weather conditions that are harming our oceans and coastlines, according to NASA. Evidence is mounting that the gases are hurting our minds, too.

Greater EV adoption is a big part of the solution. The U.S. government reported that each cleaner ride that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of harmful exhaust annually. Switching now can cut pollution as well as take advantage of still-available tax breaks. What's more, you can bank about $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance savings.

It's part of an overall transportation strategy that can include walking, biking, and public transit — all low-cost options to transform how you travel in ways that are better for your health, too.

And while EVs already provide superb range and ever-faster charging, advancements seem poised to improve performance even more.

High-power current "technology has emerged as a solution, significantly reducing charging times to levels comparable to traditional refueling," Osama wrote.

