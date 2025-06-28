Scientists make stunning breakthrough that could solve dangerous issue with modern batteries: 'Offering a built-in safeguard'

A major safety upgrade could soon be coming to the lithium-ion batteries that power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. Researchers from the IMDEA Materials Institute in Spain have developed a "smart" thermoresponsive electrolyte that shuts down batteries when they get too hot — potentially preventing the kind of fires and explosions that have given these batteries a problematic reputation.

The innovation, published in a study in Advanced Functional Materials, offers a built-in safeguard against thermal runaway, which is when overheating batteries spiral out of control and catch fire. Thermal runaway is a big safety concern, especially as batteries are used in more places and larger formats — including electric vehicles, home energy storage, and grid backup systems.

Traditional commercial batteries rely on separators that become ineffective once the internal heat exceeds 320 degrees Fahrenheit. But led by Arnab Ghosh under the EU's SmartBatt project, the research team created a solution with a temperature-responsive electrolyte, which shut down Li-ion transport in the battery at a certain temperature threshold (usually 212-248 F). This prevents the runaway temperature increase that can lead to bigger problems.

"At elevated temperatures, these thermoresponsive electrolytes have been shown to significantly reduce the Li-ion conductivity of the electrolyte and, at the same time, obstruct the micropores of the separator," Ghosh explained. "These dual effects allow for a two-step smart regulation of thermal runaway, initiating a warning phase at 100 degrees Celsius and achieving a complete thermal shutdown at 120 C, offering a built-in safeguard against the fire hazards of LIBs."

Battery failures are risky because they can lead to fires that are dangerous for people, emergency responders, and buildings. Making lithium-ion batteries more fire-resistant could protect lives, cut insurance costs, and boost public confidence in green technology.

Batteries are an essential element to supporting more sustainable energy grids in the future, which will help us slash planet-warming pollution — improving public health and creating a safer world for all. This improvement also supports the EU's Battery 2030+ initiative, which looks to develop safer, more sustainable batteries across Europe.

Though no consumer rollout date has been announced, breakthroughs including this one bring us closer to a world in which electronics, EVs, and solar battery storage are safer and more sustainable by design.

