Scientists make game-changing discovery that could unlock next-gen devices: 'Can answer the long-time unanswered question'

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from Tohoku University and the University of Münster.

While rechargeable batteries have long been an eco-friendly energy source, their lifespans can sometimes be a little underwhelming for some users.

However, a group of researchers have recently published the findings of what they believe to be a possible answer to the degradation of lithium-ion batteries. The game-changing discovery could pave the way for the evolution of next-generation devices.

In a study conducted by a team of researchers from Tohoku University and the University of Münster, a focus was placed on the process of metal ion dissolution.

Published in the journal Communications Materials, the study claims that by identifying the cause and timeline of dissolution, lithium battery materials could see a change in how they are designed. With increased modifications, lithium-ion batteries just might see a dramatic improvement in their overall performance and longevity.

Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most popular rechargeable battery for handheld electronic devices, solar energy storage, and electric vehicles. The batteries are known for their ability to hold energy despite their small size.

But like with all rechargeable batteries, lithium-ion batteries also fall victim to eventual degradation. This can occur for multiple reasons, such as the shelf life of the battery, fast-charging methods, and overcharging.

By increasing the sustainability of these products and discovering new ways to develop batteries, we can help lower the impacts of lithium mining. Longer-lasting batteries will also increase value for consumers, saving users money in the long run.

Study co-author Nithya Hellar shared thoughts on the team's findings in a piece published at Tech Xplore.

"The results of the present study show that the dissolution of a very small amount of manganese (Mn) can be detected with high sensitivity by MRI and visualized in real time, which can greatly accelerate the speed of research," Hellar said.

While the research team doesn't have an exact timeline for applying their findings to real-world applications, they suggest that they have laid down the groundwork for future studies.

"We believe the method developed here can answer the long-time unanswered question of when, where, and how the metal ion dissolution occurs in the lithium-ion battery electrode and can be extended to other electrochemical systems," Hellar notes.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.