Researchers make groundbreaking advancement that could revolutionize lithium batteries — here's what you need to know

Battery researchers in South Korea plan to do some lithium crowd controlling inside power packs as part of an effort to make the energy storage units operate more efficiently.

And, it seems they have plenty of lithium to maneuver, according to a lab summary from the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, published by Newswise. What's more, early testing from the lab is showing the work is paying off in the form of extended battery life and faster charge times.

At issue is excess lithium that grows uncontrollably in lithium-sulfur, lithium-air, and lithium-metal batteries. Those are all alternatives to common lithium-ion packs that promise better lifespans, storage capacity, and other perks. The different materials used inside are often easier to attain, better performing, or cheaper.

Specifically, lithium metal is tabbed by the Korean experts as a better anode material than graphite, which the team said in the summary has "lower energy density and limited capacity."

As if there wasn't enough of the costly, hard-to-gather metal in the cells, its prolific growth forms troublesome dendrites. These branch-like structures can hinder operations, at best. At worst, they can lead to fires or explosions, according to Newswise.

The Korean team has developed a lithium composite that fosters "uniform lithium growth while facilitating ion transport," per the report. When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte, as described in a U.S. government fact sheet.

The researchers blended lithium with the electrolyte to form the composite layer using a roll press, instead of using high heat to process the solid-state substance. Solid versions are promising alternatives to liquid electrolytes for a variety of reasons, including improved safety and better performance, according to Top Gear. However, the cost to scale production of the solid-state tech has been a hurdle, per the report.

The composite demonstrated great results after testing with lithium-metal and lithium-sulfur power packs, specifically. The experts said they are eyeing application for large pouch cell designs, with commercialization the goal.

It "not only reduced dendritic growth, but also extended battery life by more than three-fold compared to traditional lithium metal, demonstrating stable performance over 250 charge/discharge cycles without significant capacity loss. Additionally, charging speeds increased by more than 20% under specific conditions," the lab summary stated.

Better batteries are needed for improved tech, from small devices, to electric vehicles, and grid storage. By replacing gas-burning cars with EVs, for example, motorists can cut thousands of pounds of planet-warming air pollution each year, as noted by the U.S. Energy Department. That's true even in regions where fossil fuels provide most of the juice to charge them. There are tax breaks and fuel-cost savings that can be realized, as well.

Smarter driving habits can also cut gas use and save you cash. By not idling, and using Google Maps' eco-friendly route option, you can conserve fuel and find the cleanest route to your destination. There's even a feature to show the best travel plan for EVs.

In Korea, the research team plans to be contributors to next-level battery tech, according to institute president Young-Kook Lee.

"This breakthrough offers a foundational advancement in next-generation secondary battery technology," he said in the Newswise summary.

