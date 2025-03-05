Unlikely international partnership could bring major energy breakthrough — and help address a global crisis

"By fostering local service teams and forming global partnerships, we ensure system reliability, accelerate green energy adoption, and enhance grid resilience."



Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands are getting greener with a massive new solar energy installation, according to SolarQuarter.

Taiwan-based Billion Electric has rolled out a 495 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar panel project and 1,997 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of battery storage across the Pacific Islands while maintaining diesel as a backup source.

Billion Electric has estimated that this will reduce carbon emissions by 800 metric tons (about 882 tons) annually. It also says local aquaculture centers and demonstration farms will show 50% renewable energy self-sufficiency. Livestock farms, offices, and dormitories on the islands are now relying entirely on sustainable energy, according to the manufacturer.

The Pacific Islands are at particular risk of sea level rise, putting them on the front line of the climate crisis. Solar negates the need to rely on polluting dirty fuels to keep grids running. Burning those fuels is one of the big reasons for temperatures increasing and sea levels rising, and small nations like Tuvalu are rapidly losing land as a result.

Besides sustainability, solar is also among the most affordable energy sources available. Transitioning to eco-friendly electrical grids can't happen if the budgets don't make sense.

It's great to see large-scale solar installed anywhere in order to help combat these challenges. The Pacific Islands aren't significant polluters in the grand scheme of things, however.

More solar power in the United States puts a bigger dent into the challenge. Commercial giants like Meta are making big investments, which helps push the needle in the right direction. China and India are making big strides in solar deployments as well.

"We develop flexible and scalable microgrid solutions for diverse applications, enabling the energy transition in off-grid and remote regions," said Billion Electric Group president and CEO Tim Chen in a statement. "By fostering local service teams and forming global partnerships, we ensure system reliability, accelerate green energy adoption, and enhance grid resilience."

