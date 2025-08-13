General Motors teams up with cutting-edge company to give old EV batteries new life: 'It's becoming essential infrastructure'

"We're not just making better cars — we're shaping the future of energy resilience."

General Motors is giving its electric vehicle batteries a grid-supporting second life thanks to a partnership with Nevada-based Redwood Materials, the companies announced.

The plan is to "accelerate" storage system deployment using new, American-made packs and aging ones from GM EVs, per a news release on the deal.

"The market for grid-scale batteries and backup power isn't just expanding, it's becoming essential infrastructure," GM's battery, propulsion, and sustainability vice president, Kurt Kelty, said in the statement.

The move extends the packs' usefulness beyond the road and can help to solve an increasing concern: how to meet growing data center power demand. Goldman Sachs reported that computer electricity needs are expected to spike 165% by 2030, further straining electricity supplies.

Reusing the packs also extends the use of the expensive metals inside. The components can be hazardous when improperly disposed of, per the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Better recycling efforts are also minimizing the problem while putting the costly materials back into circulation.

When batteries used for grid storage hold energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind, they provide a cleaner alternative to dirty fuels that produce heat-trapping air pollution, linked by NASA to increased risks of extreme, life-threatening weather.

"Electricity demand is climbing, and it's only going to accelerate. To meet that challenge, the U.S. needs energy storage solutions that can be deployed quickly, economically, and made right here at home. GM batteries can play an integral role. We're not just making better cars — we're shaping the future of energy resilience," Kelty said.

The partnership has already produced results in the form of the largest reused battery project in the world. Old GM energy storers are powering a microgrid at Redwood's Sparks, Nevada, site. The installation is energizing artificial intelligence infrastructure owned by Denver-based Crusoe, all per the release. TechCrunch added that the panels are fed by solar panels.

The concept is being implemented elsewhere, too. California's B2U Storage has already been working on projects that turn old EV packs into grid-support systems. A site reported on in 2023 was using Honda and Nissan packs.

President Donald Trump's spending bill, as widely reported, is nixing valuable tax breaks for EVs and other cleaner energy projects early. But Washington, D.C.-based Latham & Watkins, a global law firm, reported that the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill is friendlier to battery storage efforts, preserving tax credits "into the next decade."

For their part, EVs remain reliable and long-lasting, with automakers generally offering eight-year, 100,000-mile warranties, per Car and Driver.

While federal tax breaks of up to $7,500 expire Sept. 30 for new EV purchases, other perks remain. Kelley Blue Book has a list of state-by-state incentives. EV owners can also expect to save about $1,500 a year on gas and service costs after making the switch. Ever-improving electric bike performance also makes them a strong option for shorter commutes that can save you hundreds of dollars a year in travel expenses.

Each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust, which is also tough on our health, according to government data.

At Redwood and GM, leaders envision new and used packs to provide more road miles and grid power as part of the growing electricity storage sector.

"Both GM's second-life EV batteries and new batteries can be deployed in Redwood's energy storage systems, delivering fast, flexible power solutions and strengthening America's energy and manufacturing independence," Redwood CEO JB Straubel said in the release.

