New report reveals incredible Tesla sales trends despite recent challenges — here are the details

by Kritiksha Sharma
Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 aren't just topping the electric vehicle charts — they're rewriting them.

According to a new report from Cox Automotive, the two mainstream Tesla models together made up a staggering 43% of all EVs sold in the U.S. during Q2 2025. That's 86,120 Model Ys and 48,803 Model 3s — more than the next eight EVs combined. And it happened during a quarter when the EV market overall dipped 6.3% year-over-year.

Tesla's continued dominance comes in spite of a rocky first half of the year. The company paused deliveries to update the Model Y, navigated controversy surrounding its CEO, and faced protests at retail sites

But these challenges did not significantly lower consumer demand. On the contrary, Tesla's lineup continued to prove what many already suspected: the brand still leads the pack when it comes to accessibility, desirability, and performance in the EV space.

Legacy automakers are starting to close the gap, though. General Motors more than doubled its EV sales in the first half of 2025, landing Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot behind Tesla. But Tesla still commands a 44.7% share of the EV market, despite a dip in quarterly revenue — and that kind of lead sends a clear signal.

So, why does this matter for everyday drivers? 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Strong EV sales — especially from brands that continue to cut costs and innovate — can help push the entire auto industry toward a cleaner future. Tesla's market strength helps normalize EV ownership, builds out charging infrastructure, and drives competition, which typically means more affordable options for buyers.

And when you power those EVs with solar energy, the benefits get even bigger. Fueling your car with clean energy at home is significantly cheaper than public charging stations — and EnergySage can help you compare vetted solar installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar panel setup.

Cox Automotive expects another surge in EV sales for Q3 as shoppers rush to qualify for federal tax credits before they expire on September 30.

Despite a dip in year-over-year sales, the first half of 2025 still saw a record-breaking 607,089 electric vehicles sold — a clear indication that EVs are becoming a more mainstream option for drivers across the country. 

As legacy automakers ramp up production and options multiply, the EV market should become more accessible.

