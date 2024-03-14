Scientists open new realm of efficient solar energy technology with latest research: 'Pushing the boundaries'

"Our primary objective was to develop a fabrication approach that enhances efficiency and stability."

A new application of liquid crystals has just opened up a whole new realm of solar energy technology, TechXplore reported.

To make more efficient solar panels that generate more energy, researchers are looking at new materials. A class of minerals called perovskites has shown promise.

Unfortunately, perovskites don't perform well in large solar cells, only small ones. They get much less efficient when scaled up to a useful size.

Now, Doctors Yi Yang and Mohammad Khaja Nazeeruddin have published a paper that may hold the solution, according to TechXplore. To protect the perovskites from stress and improve their efficiency, Yang and Nazeeruddin proposed adding liquid crystals.

Specifically, they're looking at the effects of thermotropic liquid crystals — those that respond and move when exposed to heat. The crystals would stay liquid when the perovskites are solid, helping to move a charge through the material.

Heat-responsive liquid crystals have been previously studied for other applications in solar panels, but no one has used them to protect perovskites before.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Our recent paper stemmed from the growing need for efficient and stable perovskite solar modules," Yang and Nazeeruddin told Tech Xplore. "Our primary objective was to develop a fabrication approach that enhances efficiency and stability, pushing the boundaries of perovskite solar technology."

More efficient solar panels means more cheap, convenient, clean energy for everyone. Currently, much of our electric grid relies on polluting energy sources, like coal, which contributes to the planet's rising temperatures.

However, solar is gaining a foothold. In September 2022, for the first time, the U.S. produced more power from solar panels than from hydroelectric plants — and solar power is only increasing.

Perovskite solar panels with liquid crystal technology won't be hitting the market any time soon since these are just initial tests. However, Tech Xplore revealed that early results are promising, and liquid crystals are joining the list of exciting solar technology developments that could power homes and businesses in the coming decades, slashing owners' power bills and moving us a step closer to a clean, green, healthy planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.