Startup unveils futuristic RV with head-turning design: 'The market is hungry'

The company was founded by industry veterans who previously worked at Tesla.

A startup called Lightship is shaking up the camping world with a travel trailer that looks more like it belongs in a sci-fi film than at a campsite.

According to Electrek, the company just kicked off U.S. production of its first model: the AE.1 Cosmos Edition, an all-electric RV designed to make road trips greener, quieter, and a whole lot sleeker.

Most RVs are gas-guzzling beasts that add pollution to the air and cost at the pump. Lightship is taking a different approach: It builds fully electric trailers equipped with large batteries and solar roofs. That means cleaner trips and the ability to power your gear off-grid.

Beyond saving money on fuel, drivers can skip the constant oil changes and engine maintenance that come with traditional RVs.

Lightship was founded in 2020 by Ben Parker and Toby Kraus, two industry veterans who previously worked at Tesla. Their first prototype made waves when it debuted in 2022. Just two years later, they had raised $34 million to bring it to market.

Now, the company has officially started production at its Colorado facility, with the Cosmos Edition already sold out.

"The Cosmos Edition proved that the market is hungry for electric RVs that don't compromise on performance or design," Kraus said.

To meet that demand, Lightship announced two new versions: the AE.1 Atmos and the AE.1 Panos, which will roll out in 2026. Prices will start at $184,000 and $151,000, respectively.

Replacing gas-powered campers with electric ones is a big win for the planet. Gas-powered vehicles release over 12,000 pounds of harmful pollution every year, according to the Department of Energy. EVs cut that by nearly six times, and when charged with solar panels, that number drops close to zero.

Apart from zero tailpipe pollution, electric cars have high energy efficiency. EVs use 87-91% of battery energy, compared to 16-25% of gas-powered vehicles derived from the fuel. It's clear why owning an EV can be advantageous for both yourself and the environment.

That's why Lightship's solar-equipped roof is so exciting. Owners can charge on the go, cutting costs and keeping adventures pollution-free. Companies like Aptera (solar cars) and Palmetto (affordable solar panels) are working toward the same goal: helping people travel and live with less pollution.

With smart engineering and a planet-friendly design, Lightship is proving that the RV of the future is here, and that future runs on electricity.

