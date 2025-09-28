Auto experts break down the true costs of owning an EV versus a gas car in the US: 'We did the math … for you'

It's one of the biggest questions surrounding electric vehicles: Given rising electricity costs nationwide, does charging an EV really save money over filling a gas tank?

Fortunately, we don't need to wonder anymore, thanks to a team of CNET experts.

"Using averages from government data sources and AAA fuel prices, we did the math … for you," they wrote.

And what they found is, yes, for the average driver in the United States, charging an EV is significantly cheaper than filling a gas tank. In fact, it costs less than half as much — $73 per month for charging an EV, as opposed to $159 for fuel.

That is based on a number of nationwide averages, such as electricity costing 17.5 cents per kilowatt hour and gas costing $3.18 per gallon. It's also based on an EV getting 3 miles per kilowatt hour or a gas-powered car getting 25 miles per gallon, so your exact savings may vary.

This falls in line with other research that shows, per mile driven, that EVs are cleaner and cheaper to drive than their gas-powered counterparts.

Charging an EV during non-peak hours, such as overnight, could bring those costs down even more, as electricity is typically cheaper then. And charging at home is almost always cheaper than using public charging stations.

