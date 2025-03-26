Startup reports shocking results after testing first-of-its-kind vehicle in the desert: 'Exceptional'

  • Tech Tech

Solar-electric vehicle startup Aptera took a major step forward in its vision to create the world's first production car of its kind.

In the company's most recent monthly update video, Aptera co-CEO Steve Fambro discussed validation testing that the company recently did in the Mojave Desert. These tests were designed to ensure that aspects of the car's performance, as predicted by computer modeling, would translate to real-world conditions.

One of the biggest tests involved letting the car coast after reaching certain speeds to see if its aerodynamic design would allow it to go long distances without using any power.

"Our vehicle took over three minutes to go from 60 miles an hour to a complete stop, which was also going uphill," Fambro said. "It's a testament to the exceptional efficiency of Aptera."

The company also tested the vehicle's energy consumption while driving for hundreds of miles at steady speeds, and Fambro said the actual energy consumption was nearly identical to computer simulations.

"With this first test, we're even more confident that Aptera will be the most efficient production vehicle ever," Fambro said, calling all of the test results "remarkable."

Aptera has received plenty of national attention, not only for its eye-popping three-wheeled design, but also for its mission. The company aims to create a production solar electric vehicle that has solar panels on its roof, which would generate enough electricity to charge the vehicle for 40 miles per day.

For days that extra range is needed, it could also last up to 400 miles with one charge from a 120-volt outlet. That would put it on par with other popular EV models, such as the Tesla Model S.

A solar-energy vehicle would be a big next step in the development of electric vehicles. Although mining for EV batteries does create waste, it's a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of waste created by digging for dirty energy sources.

But a production solar EV could be a game-changer, as people could theoretically avoid plugging in their car for weeks on end.

On its website, Aptera says it hopes to begin low-level production later this year, with a goal of producing up to 20,000 cars annually by 2027.

"We see nothing stopping us from delivering the 400-mile range vehicle we've all been dreaming about," Fambro said in the update video. "A vehicle that will change how the world views transportation, harnessing the power of the sun to make the world a better place for everyone."

