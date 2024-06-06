  • Tech Tech

Construction company debuts one of the first all-electric cranes: 'It's an exciting new innovation in the heavy lifting space'

"The work does not change and the work output doesn't change just because you go electric."

by Wes Stenzel
"The work does not change and the work output doesn't change just because you go electric."

Photo Credit: Bigge

It's not just cars and trucks that can be electrified to curb planet-heating pollution. Bigge Crane and Rigging Company is showing how construction vehicles can also turn to renewable energy to build a cooler future.

The Liebherr crawler crane broke new ground in San Leandro to become California's first all-electric crane, which is estimated to save around 18,500 gallons of gas and 200 tons of carbon pollution every year. The massive savings on fuel — plus the positive environmental impact of the machine — means that the increased cost ($3 million vs. $2.3 million for a diesel equivalent) will pay off in the long run. 

This is especially important as the U.N. estimates that building and construction account for as much as 37 percent of global air pollution.

"It runs plugged in, so you can plug into shore power like a tower crane, or you can plug it into one of our battery packs," said Bigge Crane's Brian Cannady, per KTVU Fox 2. "You don't have to bring in a diesel generator."

Battery producers Moxion Power assert that there's no difference in how the tools operate, but the switch to electric has a massive impact. 

"Being able to take temporary diesel engines out of the construction ecosystem can cause a huge change," Moxion Power's Laurence Lea said. "The work does not change and the work output doesn't change just because you go electric."

Watch now: Mutual of Omaha brand leader shares details on resurrection of iconic TV show

"It's an exciting new innovation in the heavy lifting space," said Bigge's Garrett St. John, who also explained that the company doesn't want the electric crane to be a one-time effort in its environmental strides. The company is also investing in electric yard trucks and adding solar panels to power its operations as much as possible. 

"We're really trying to have it be an end-to-end solution," he said. "Not just a one-off thing with one crane here on the yard."

This is just one of many construction innovations helping to promote a cleaner future. That list includes stronger wood, carbon-negative houses, and advanced battery systems to power construction projects. An electric harbor crane also recently debuted in the Netherlands.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x