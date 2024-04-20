  • Tech Tech

First massive electric harbor crane sparks worldwide attention with its incredible ability: 'It is a versatile and powerful machine that can handle any type of cargo'

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: iStock

A massive new mobile harbor crane is the latest electric-powered machinery that may impress even the most skeptical observers. 

As detailed by Electrek, the Liebherr LHM 800 made its debut at the Hartel Terminal in Maasvlakte, the Netherlands. 

The equipment manufacturer calls the LHM 800 "the most powerful mobile harbor crane in the world," and based on its specs, it's easy to see why. The crane, which weighs more than one million pounds, is able to lift more than 300 tons at a time. It can also handle 2,300 tons of bulk cargo every hour. 

"The crane is not only unique in its performance and capabilities. It is also the first of its kind to operate fully electrified," terminal operator Marcor Stevedoring said in a statement published by Bulk Materials International.

The Hartel Terminal is a hub of trade activity, and as Electrek pointed out, the demand is only expected to grow. The transition to renewable energy is one reason why. Project Cargo Journal noted that biomass, lithium, cobalt, and nickel are among the items being handled. 

The electric crane will help ensure the region is able to work toward adopting clean-energy technologies without generating excess pollution from handling those goods. 

"With the LHM 800, we have gained a competitive edge in the dry bulk market. It is a versatile and powerful machine that can handle any type of cargo, from ore to grains and fertilizers. It also reduces our fuel consumption and emissions, which is in line with our sustainability goals," Marcor Stevedoring director Danny Swart said in a statement for Bulk Materials International. 

While electric vehicles began to gain popularity in the early 2000s, electric equipment has been slower to catch on. North America's first electric cranes to move cargo were just introduced in San Diego in 2023

However, the continued shift toward electric equipment is excellent news for the sector's workers, whose jobs can become more dangerous during extreme weather conditions — made worse by rising global temperatures. Toxic fumes from dirty-fuel-powered machinery are also a concern.

According to Project Cargo Journal, Marcor has ordered a second LHM 800 that it will receive later in 2024.

