New breakthrough battery technology could soon be used in e-bike batteries: ‘That’s worth waiting for’

A breakthrough in battery technology could soon have e-bike commuters rolling along with even more confidence and peace of mind, as a trio of companies are collaborating to bring a fire-proof product to the market.

Nanotech Energy, Soteria Battery Innovation Group, and Voltaplex Energy have been developing a graphene-based cell that is able to function even after being punctured, as Electrek detailed. Traditional lithium-ion batteries would burst into flames under similar conditions.

In a 2022 explainer, Nanotech Energy said this was made possible by its “proprietary non-flammable electrolytes.”

The battery is also able to function in extreme temperatures, from minus-40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and its life cycle of 10 years could help cut down on waste from battery manufacturing. The usual lithium-ion battery lasts two or three years, according to Nanotech.

Because the fast-charging product is a “pouch cell battery,” it weighs less and takes up minimal space while not losing any power density, meaning the range of e-bikes could also be expanding.

“That’s worth waiting for,” one commenter wrote on the Electrek report.

The popularity of e-bikes has been growing in recent years, with many people turning to the cycles for short-distance travel in order to reduce harmful pollution and save money long-term on commuting expenses.

There are safety concerns, though, after several fatal fires. As Nanotech pointed out, the Federal Aviation Administration also has strict regulations for the transportation of lithium-ion batteries on airplanes.

Battery fires rarely occur, with Electrek noting that residents in New York City — a hub of e-bike activity — are over three times more likely to die from choking on food. However, this latest breakthrough could eliminate the dangerous issue.

According to Bike Mag, production on the fire-proof battery packs was slated to begin in the United States at the end of last year, and the companies hoped to have their product ready to go “in early 2024.”

There’s no word yet on the first e-bike with a fire-proof cell, but once manufacturing ramps up, it’s fair to wonder whether this battery breakthrough will have even more applications.

In 2022, Nanotech indicated the technology could be used for electric cars and scooters as well as personal electronics.

