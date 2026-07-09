Australia gets Leapmotor's B05 at Corolla pricing, with rear-wheel drive and hot-hatch pace

The company sold 93,400 EVs in June alone, a 95% jump from a year earlier.

Australian electric vehicle buyers could be seeing another round of pricing competition, this time in a part of the market many shoppers know well.

What's happening?

As creator The Electric Viking (@electricviking) explains, Leapmotor's B05 hatchback is being pitched as rear-wheel-drive, offering solid range and quick acceleration, yet its sticker price remains close to what buyers would expect from a mainstream compact gas model like the Toyota Corolla.

The Electric Viking's YouTube video spotlights the 2026 Leapmotor B05 as a model that could shake up the Australian market.

According to the creator, the starting price is 35,888 Australian dollars (~$24,869) drive-away, while the longer-range version comes in at around AUD 40,000 ($27,718) drive-away.

The B05 sits in the compact hatch category, where shoppers might also consider models such as the Toyota Corolla or Volkswagen Golf, but it stands out by using a rear-mounted 160-kilowatt motor that powers the rear wheels.

The Electric Viking said that combination gives the car a 0-to-62-miles-per-hour (100-kilometers-per-hour) time of 6.7 seconds.

In the video, the base version was said to offer a 249-mile (401-kilometer) WLTP range, while the bigger-battery trim reaches 300 miles (482 kilometers).

Summing up the comparison, the creator argued that "this thing is bigger than a Toyota Corolla, much better than a Corolla, but about the same price as a Toyota Corolla."

The longer-range model was also described as bringing extra equipment such as heated seats, synthetic leather-look upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker sound system, and a panoramic glass roof.

Why does it matter?

If automakers keep pushing better range, stronger performance, and more standard technology into lower price brackets, consumers gain more choices without needing to shop at the luxury end of the market.

EVs can save drivers money over time, especially through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance. Unlike gas-powered cars, they do not need oil changes, and regenerative braking can also reduce wear on brake components.

A model like the B05 could help make the upfront cost feel less intimidating for drivers considering buying an electric vehicle. Leapmotor's momentum is also another reminder of how quickly Chinese EV companies are turning up the pressure on long-established automakers.

As noted in the video, the company sold 93,400 EVs in June alone, a 95% jump from a year earlier, which is the kind of growth that suggests budget-friendly EVs are no longer just a niche play.

What can I do?

For buyers comparing versions, the longer-range B05 seems to pair its added battery capacity with a more generous list of comfort and convenience features.

One commenter pushed back on that logic.

"Base model with long range option, don't need or want the extra junk," they wrote.

Cheaper EV launches like this one are part of a global trend. It is still too early to know how the B05 performs away from the spec sheet, but Electric Viking opined that its "pricing is really, really good."

"Leapmotor is currently the most promising new force electric vehicle enterprise in China," a commenter argued. "Different from other peers that focus on the high-end market such as Xpeng and NIO, it has a very accurate positioning for its mass market."

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