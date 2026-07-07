Car expert says if new Changan Lumin sells for around $15,000, South Africa may have a cheap EV hit

A tiny electric hatchback is stirring up a big debate in South Africa after a TikTok post spotlighted it as a possible breakthrough for budget-minded drivers.

The question is not whether people are interested in the Changan Lumin — it's if the price can fall low enough.

What happened?

Automotive content creator Sam of TheCarScene (@TheCarScene_) recently argued on TikTok that the Lumin should "enjoy great success in the South African market."

"It has a range of around 300km, but the top speed is limited to 104km/h as tested so it will predominantly be for city driving," the content creator explained.

#lumin #electriccar #ev #chinesecar ♬ original sound - TheCarScene @thecarscene_ If Changan can price the little Lumin at R250k or under it should enjoy great success in the South African market! 👀 It has a range of around 300km, but the top-speed is limited to 104km/h as tested so it will predominantly be for city driving. What do you guys think of this no frills EV? Will it be a hit? 🤷‍♂️ #changan

In the clip, Sam described the Lumin as a "pretty cool little thing" but added a caveat in the TikTok's caption: its success likely hinges on its price point. If Changan sells the Lumin for 250,000 rand or under (around $15,394 USD), Sam believes it will be popular.

"What do you guys think of this no frills EV? Will it be a hit?" the creator asked in the caption.

Why does it matter?

Small, simple EVs have become attractive in markets where drivers are looking for relief from fuel costs while still needing something practical for everyday commuting. That's because upfront cost remains one of the biggest obstacles for drivers considering an electric vehicle.

If a compact model like the Lumin really arrives below R250,000, more consumers could access the benefits associated with EVs. Those include lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance, since EVs do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts to service.

A vehicle with roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range could handle many daily errands, work commutes, and school runs without much trouble. It would also help households move away from gas-powered cars and the harmful tailpipe pollution that comes with them.

For people who want to further reduce driving costs, charging an EV at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations.

What are people saying?

Viewers seemed interested in a cheap EV — but they had a few reservations.

One wrote, "I wonder what's the safety rating on it??" As Sam noted, the Lumin only comes equipped with two airbags.

Another said, "South Africa must implement stricter regulations regarding the standard vehicle safety features permitted on its roads."

Others argued that even R250,000 may still be too expensive.

"For me.. This [car] needs to be priced around 150k. Maybe then, I'll be able to afford it," one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, "If it was closer to 150k, they would sell well, otherwise priced a little too high."

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