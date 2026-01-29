Chinese automaker unveils game-changing EV model with impressive features: 'Moving confidently'

"Technology and specs that rival anything else."

Chinese automaker Leapmotor is gearing up to release its first fully electric minivan, the D99. This new vehicle will put the brand in a position similar to its competitors.

According to Carscoops, the EV minivan will come in both battery-electric and hybrid range-extender versions.

The fully electric version will have a 115-kilowatt-hour battery, which should provide a range of about 447 miles. Carscoops explained that the hybrid will have an 80.3-kilowatt-hour battery — the largest in the hybrid market. That should allow it to deliver up to 311 miles of electric driving on a full charge before switching to gas.

Although the car will not be available in the United States, it's comparable to the popular Chrysler Pacifica, per MoparInsiders. The outlet added that the D99 will include advanced electronics to support driver-assist features and AI integration.

Leapmotor is positioning the van as a car for families and people who "prefer to be driven rather than drive," per Carscoops.

Switching to an EV or hybrid is becoming popular among buyers worldwide, prompting innovations like the D99, battery packs, and cooling systems — and for good reason: These vehicles are better for people and the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

For example, the Natural Resources Defense Council explained that electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution, helping keep the air cleaner and healthier.

The American Lung Association expanded on these health benefits, explaining that eliminating gas-powered cars could save lives, reduce asthma attacks, and prevent toxic gases from entering the body.

EVs and hybrids are also money-saving investments, as they require little to no gas and less maintenance than standard cars. Some estimates suggest that you could save hundreds or thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance costs, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Charging your vehicle at home is significantly cheaper than using public charging stations, too. Use Qmerit for free installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers. Solar charging is also more affordable than relying on the power grid, making it a beneficial investment for EV owners.

If you want to find affordable solar panels and vetted installers, get started with the TCD Solar Explorer. Or check out EnergySage, which makes it easy to get quotes and save with local solar installers.

While the Leapmotor D99 may only be available in China, some industry experts see the development as a good sign.

"[Leapmotor is] moving confidently into large, family-oriented vehicles — and doing so with technology and specs that rival anything else in the global minivan segment," reported MoparInsiders.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.