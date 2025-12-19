EV owners get honest about the true savings from ditching their gas cars: 'Still coming out ahead'

These expenses add up over the life of a vehicle.

Electric vehicle owners are discovering major savings when charging their battery instead of filling up a gas-guzzling car at the pump — and the numbers prove that home charging is the most economical way to power an EV.

One Redditor, however, questioned whether they were really saving that much. They calculated that, using home electricity at 19 cents per kilowatt-hour, they spent approximately $85 to run their new car for 1,600 miles.

The equivalent distance driven in a hybrid averaging 40 miles per gallon would have cost roughly $100 in their area, so their EV yielded a saving of around 20% on refueling costs so far.

While the original poster was unconvinced that this was truly a worthwhile saving, commenters soon reminded them that EVs also require much less maintenance than gas-powered or hybrid vehicles, so they will surely see even more savings in the long term.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

For example, EVs eliminate oil changes, transmission fluid replacements, spark plug changes, exhaust system repairs, and a host of other aggravating car maintenance tasks. These expenses add up over the life of a vehicle.

Take it from this Redditor, who noted their only EV-related expenses were "mostly just fluids, tires, and brakes."

Meanwhile, even with high local electricity costs and low local gas prices, one commenter observed that the OP was "still coming out ahead."

Charging a vehicle at home means many people can access special overnight electricity rates that drop their costs even further.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

One commenter reported paying just 12 cents per kilowatt-hour during off-peak hours, while another shared spending only $22 for an entire month of charging.

For homeowners looking to maximize their savings by combining EV ownership with at-home charging, Qmerit offers free estimates for Level 2 charger installations. To get started, you just need to answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage setup.

Installing your own charger eliminates reliance on public charging stations, which, while convenient, usually charge double the rate of home electricity.

Adding home solar to the equation can further boost those savings. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer helps homeowners understand their solar options with trusted partners providing top-level service, potentially saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



