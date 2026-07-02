Slate's $24,950 truck is now America's cheapest EV — and its cheapest pickup, too

The experimental new truck will show how much people care about peripheral features such as radios and power windows.

After months of teasing, Slate has finally attached a price to its electric pickup — and the number came in lower than many people expected.

According to InsideEVs (@InsideEVsUS), the stripped-down truck will start at $24,950 before destination fees, a figure that appears to put it below every other new EV and pickup on sale in the United States.

What happened?

Slate has opened $300 preorders for the truck and is looking to begin production in Indiana in the fourth quarter.

During a recent discussion, InsideEVs host Tim Levin and staff writer Suvrat Kothari revealed the price tag.

The standard model is expected to come with 205 miles of range, 120 kilowatt fast charging, and a rear-wheel-drive setup of 181 horsepower.

Levin also said that Slate had already collected 180,000 refundable reservations.

After spending time riding in the vehicle, Levin said, "I was pleasantly surprised," noting it felt quicker and more solid than he had expected from such an inexpensive EV.

Why does it matter?

The low sticker price is the heart of Slate's pitch. As pickup prices have climbed and even many "cheap" EVs remain too expensive for buyers seeking a practical work truck, the startup is betting that a small, simpler vehicle without many costly extras can fill that opening.

EVs can save owners money on fuel compared with gas vehicles, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Some shoppers will see the 205-mile range as a drawback, but others do not.

"It's not a big deal," one commenter wrote. "At most you're adding an extra charge stop, if that."

For local hauling, errands, job sites, or weekend projects, it could be plenty.

What's being done?

Instead of loading the truck up from the start, Slate's strategy is to sell a basic version first and let owners add features later.

Levin said the company also has a more customized SUV-like model that would cost about $35,000, which is still well below the average price of a new car.

Slate has switched to an LFP battery pack, a chemistry generally viewed as cheaper and more durable than alternatives. That could help the company hold down costs for fleet customers and budget-minded drivers who prioritize utility over luxury.

Switching to an electric vehicle for your next car can result in substantial long-term savings thanks to lower fueling and maintenance costs compared to traditional gasoline vehicles.

And if you can charge at home, that's usually much cheaper than relying on public chargers, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars a year. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for fast Level 2 home chargers.

"This thing looks great!" one commenter wrote. "Not everyone needs huge range."

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