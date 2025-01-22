Startup uses cutting-edge tech to turn microscopic organisms into food source of the future: 'Enough protein for the world'

Climate tech startup LanzaTech developed a cutting-edge technique that turns microscopic organisms into high-protein food, which could revolutionize how we eat, the MIT Technology Review reported.

The global food system contributes up to 35% of all climate-warming pollution with animal agriculture driving that change. LanzaTech's microbe-based protein production could be a game-changer, cutting down emissions while creating sustainable food sources in the face of climate-induced agricultural challenges.

The startup has found a way to manufacture a microbe called Cupriavidus necator. Typically found in soil and water, this microbe produces a powder that is over 85% protein after being dried and harvested.

Traditionally, LanzaTech's technology converts bacteria found in rabbit guts into ethanol, a chemical used by steel mills and landfills that can be turned into fuel. The byproduct of this process is excess microbes, and the startup found a way to convert them into high-protein powder.

If commercialized widely, this powder could serve as a sustainable alternative to meat, requiring less land and water than traditional protein sources like beef or soy. While microbial food production isn't entirely new, with fermentation used to make yogurt, beer, and cheese, LanzaTech's approach highlights an innovative substitute to animal meat.

"I just want to make sure that there's enough protein for the world," LanzaTech CEO Jennifer Holmgren told the MIT Tech Review.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Applications of the microbes to food seem promising. Some plants in China are already using the bacteria to feed animals like fish and poultry, and additions to human food are in the works. In a pilot, food developer Mattson used LanzaTech's powder as flour to create bread, which in theory could increase its protein content. The bread has yet to be eaten as it awaits certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration certification before it can hit the market.

If it reaches grocery stores, microbial protein powder could have significant environmental benefits. Consumers could use the powder as an alternative to animal meats, which could reduce the food system's dependence on animal agriculture. That could save resources on agricultural inputs, lower pollution, and cut emissions, all of which curb climate change.

On a dietary level, transitioning away from eating meat could reduce exposure to foodborne illnesses like Salmonella, lower the risk of heart disease, and slow the rise of antibiotic resistance.

LanzaTech joins a growing number of innovations exploring alternatives to animal meats. Food scientists are developing a fermentation process to create proteins that taste and feel like meat, and startups like Akua have used kelp to create burgers.

LanzaTech's pilot facility in Illinois currently produces about one kilogram of protein product per day, but bigger plans are in motion. By 2026, the company aims to open a pre-commercial plant capable of producing half a metric ton of protein daily, enough to meet the needs of 10,000 people. A full-scale facility could generate an astounding 45,000 metric tons annually.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





