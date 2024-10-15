Scientists make breakthrough that could change the face of food production: 'It makes agriculture much more efficient'

"The fact that we can make vitamins and protein … without using any land is exciting."

Researchers in Germany have developed a technology that uses microbes and carbon dioxide to produce materials that could help stabilize food supplies around the world.

According to Cell Press, as Science Daily shared, scientists have found a way to harvest proteins and vitamins from microbes by feeding them a diet of hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide.

"This is a fermentation process similar to how you make beer, but instead of giving the microbes sugar, we gave them gas and acetate," said corresponding author Largus Angenent of the University of Tübingen, Germany. "We knew that yeast could produce vitamin B9 on their own with sugar, however, we didn't know if they could do the same with acetate."

The researchers created a two-stage bioreactor to produce their desired results. In the first stage, the bacteria Thermoanaerobacter kivui is fed carbon dioxide and hydrogen, which it converts into acetate. That acetate is then fed into the second stage of the reactor, containing baker's yeast, which feeds on the acetate and oxygen to produce both vitamin B9 and protein.

The amount of B9 and protein produced by the yeast is considerable, as well. Less than half a tablespoon of dried yeast contains your daily required value of B9, while the yeast produced more protein than beef, pork, fish, or lentils.

According to the study, six tablespoons of dried yeast contains 61% of the daily required protein for people, "while beef, pork, fish, and lentils meet 34%, 25%, 38%, and 38% of the need, respectively."

Angenent was quick to point out the possibilities of the research, particularly in light of our changing planetary climate.

"We are approaching 10 billion people in the world, and with climate change and limited land resources, producing enough food will become harder and harder," said Angenent. "One alternative is growing proteins in bioreactors through biotechnology rather than growing crops to feed animals. It makes agriculture much more efficient."

As our climate changes, it becomes essential for agriculture to adapt as well. Scientists have also discovered an agave plant that could thrive in polluted or previously unusable soil. A team from Washington State University discovered it could filter nickel poisoning from the soil with specific microbes. And in Vietnam, people have started turning black soldier flies into viable animal feed and fertilizer.

For his part, Angenent believes there are a number of ways this technology could be implemented.

"The fact that we can make vitamins and protein at the same time at a pretty high production rate without using any land is exciting," Angenent said. "The end product is vegetarian/vegan, non-GMO, and sustainable, which could appeal to consumers."

