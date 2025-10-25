Kia unveils game-changing update for popular EV models: 'More user-friendly than ever'

Fantastic news has arrived for those owning the 2025 Kia EV6 or the 2026 Kia EV9, according to Inside EVs.

Kia will be updating the charging systems on these vehicles by the end of 2025 to a feature called Plug & Charge. This will allow owners of these vehicles to charge at any compatible DC fast charger, and if a method of payment has already been added to the Kia Charge Pass system, all owners have to do is plug the charger in — no time-consuming messing around with cards or apps necessary.

Additionally, because the 2025 Kia EV6 and 2026 Kia EV9 are the first Kia vehicles to have a Tesla-style NACS charging port, owners of these vehicles won't need a charging adapter for Electrify America stalls that come with NACS connectors or Tesla Superchargers (though non-Tesla DC fast chargers will still require an adapter).

EVs are often more affordable in the long run than traditional cars, as one saves money on gas and routine maintenance. With Plug & Charge reducing charging times, Kia owners will also save a significant amount of time on vehicle charging.

Add to that the fact that drivers of EVs enjoy quieter engines and zero tailpipe pollution, making the driving experience more enjoyable and improving air quality for everyone, and it's easy to see why so many have made the switch from traditional cars and why so many automakers are releasing EVs and hybrids.

Inside EVs reported that Kia America's connected car and mobility director, Sujith Somasekharan, explained, "With Plug & Charge, we're making the EV experience more user-friendly than ever. Our goal is to make electrified mobility effortless, secure, and connected – and this technology brings us one step closer to that reality."

