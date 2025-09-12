Massive EV charging network announces game-changing upgrade: 'This could be a winner'

  • Business Business

by Leslie Sattler
This update removes another obstacle to EV ownership.

Photo Credit: ChargePoint

ChargePoint now offers retrofit solutions for existing equipment to accommodate all EV connection formats, CleanTechnica reported.

The technology, called Omni Port, automatically provides the correct plug for each car. EV owners identify their car through ChargePoint's mobile application and activate charging with a tap, and the equipment delivers the matching plug.

This breakthrough solves a headache for EV owners: With automakers using various connection formats, drivers often arrive at chargers with incompatible connections or must carry their own adapters.

The company runs more than half of North America's connected public charging points. This broad network means millions of drivers gain easier access to power.

"Omni Port enables customers to future-proof their charging infrastructure and eliminates the hassle of dedicating parking spaces to a specific connector type," said Hossein Kazemi, chief technology officer of hardware.

When refueling gets simpler, more people switch to EVs, which reduces air pollution from gasoline-powered vehicles. Business owners win, too. Rather than purchasing replacements, they can modify what they already have, cutting costs and serving all EV types.

This development has already received praise from EV users.

"I have not used Chargepoint DC fast charging in a long time, it seems that quite a few are not functional. If they can do a costless upgrade and increase the reliability of the chargers, this could be a winner," a CleanTechnica commenter noted.

Retrofit kits are ready to be ordered now, and new AC chargers include the Omni Port for no additional fee. The component-based system helps companies upgrade their power infrastructure without the need for full equipment swaps.

This update removes another obstacle to EV ownership. Pairing EVs with rooftop solar panels, which cut electricity costs for charging, makes EV ownership even more accessible. EnergySage provides simple comparison shopping tools for solar installations, helping owners boost their savings.

